The Department of Public Safety Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit is looking into an April 24 fire involving two log skidders in Brighton.
On that day Kenny Messier of Messier Logging in Irasburg called the state police Derby barracks to report that two of his skidders had burned on Gideon Mills Road in Brighton. The skidders had self-extinguished and therefore the Brighton Fire Department had not been contacted. It appeared that no one noticed the skidders while they were burning due to the remote area.
It was determined that a neighbor had notified the Brighton Police Department as well. Shortly thereafter, Brighton Police Chief Jeffrey Noyes, and Det. Sgt. Michael LaCourse of the DPSFEIU responded to the area of the skidders.
It was determined that the skidders had been parked in along a Class IV portion of Gideon Mills Road since March 17th. Messier advised that they had stopped their logging operations at that time due to the spring thaw and soft ground. Messier advised that he responded to the area today to find that both log skidders had burned.
One skidder was identified as a 1996 John Deere 648G grapple skidder and is considered nearly a total loss. The other was identified as a 1982 John Deere 640 cable skidder which suffered moderate damage.
The cause of the fires remain under investigation, but are considered suspicious. It is believed that the fires most likely occurred within the past week.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. LaCourse at the Derby barracks at 802-334-8881, Brighton Police Chief Noyes at 802-723-4322, or by contacting the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program (VATAP) hotline at 1-800-32-ARSON (1-800-322-7766). The VATAP will pay up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
