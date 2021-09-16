Brighton To Host Inaugural Kingdom Marathon On Saturday

BRIGHTON — A field of 500 will start the inaugural Northeast Kingdom Marathon tomorrow morning.
Not one of them will pay a dime.
The race is free-of-charge, in a bid to draw people to this corner of the Northeast Kingdom, and provide an economic boost for area businesses.
Brighton Recreation Department director Paul Chambers modeled the event on the Millonocket Marathon, also free, which helped to revitalize the community in rural northern Maine.
“The Millonocket Marathon was started so that people would spend some money in town and it grew exponentially,” he said.
The Northeast Kingdom Marathon is USATF certified 13.1 mile half marathon and 26.2 mile full marathon.
Both races start and finish in downtown Island Pond. The start time is 9 a.m. For a course map visit brightonrecreationvt.org/course.
Despite being free, the race is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon.
According to Chambers, the marathon will follow COVID precautions. Runners must show proof of a negative COVID test and mask up in common areas (such as the shuttle buses, registration area, and starting areas).
Chambers is a Derby native who was named Brighton’s recreation director immediately before the pandemic in March 2020.
A longtime runner, he co-founded the Northern Border Running Club and has completed 10 marathons, and thought a marathon would be a win-win for the community, adding to the area’s outdoor recreation offerings and helping the local economy.
“It’s a nice boost for local businesses,” he said.
Chambers has planned a race weekend.
On Friday, after a packet pick-up and vendor fair at the Brighton Municipal Building, there will be a spaghetti supper at American Legion Brighton Post 80 at 4 p.m.
That will be followed by a presentation by Gary Allen, founder of national running club Crow Athletics and the Millonocket Marathon, at the Brighton Ballfield, 435 Derby St., at 5 p.m. Local band Mirage will close the night out with an outdoor performance on the Catamount Arts stage at Pavillion Park at 6 p.m.
On Saturday, the race will be followed by a free outdoor concert by John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band at Pavillion Park at 6 p.m.
For more information visit brightonrecreationvt.org/northeast-kingdom-marathon.
