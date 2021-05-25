Broadband Benefit Can Help Most NEK Families; Whether They Need It Or Not

The federal government is ready to help millions of Americans pay for Internet connections and far more local residents may find they qualify than one would expect.
The program is the Emergency Broadband Benefit administered by the FCC and funded by pandemic response legislation passed in December. The FCC just finalized rules and opened applications for the EBB program last week. It provides up to $50 per month off your internet bill from a participating fixed or mobile provider. The benefit is delivered through your internet provider as a reduction on your bill.
While the program is principally designed for low-income recipients or people who lost work or have had a significant loss in income because of the pandemic, others may qualify if they receive benefits from certain assistance programs, even if they earn more than the income cutoffs.
For many local families with children of school age that qualification would come if their child receives free or reduced school lunch — either through income qualification or because their school provides free meals to the entire school through the USDA-Community Eligibility Provision program.
According to the Vermont AOE (Agency of Education), schools in the area that are part of the USDA program include St. Johnsbury School, Newport City Elementary School, Albany Community School, Barton Graded School, Brownington Central School, Glover Community School, Irasburg Village School, Orleans Elementary and Lakeview Union, among others. The EBB also applies to schools that were in the USDA during the 2019-20 school year.
This means any family with a student at one of these schools could receive the benefit regardless of their income level or if they lost a job.
Another provision of the program is the recipient must get their Internet from a participating provider. There are currently 24 providers in Vermont including Spectrum, Comcast, AT&T and Verizon, but as of Tuesday, Consolidated Communications was not a participant, according to the Vermont Department of Public Service.
The application to determine eligibility can be made online and takes about 15 minutes. An eligible recipient would typically then need to notify their internet provider that they qualified, or sign up for new service and tell the provider they are a recipient of the program.
“For USDA CEP-based eligibility, the applicant just needs to provide the student’s name and the school they attend. We have a way of verifying that information within our systems on the backend,” said Paloma Perez, FCC press secretary, who noted some applicants qualifying under other criteria may be asked to provide documentation as part of the process.
The application window opened last week and the program has a limited duration — until either the funding runs out or 6 months after the pandemic emergency is determined to be over by the Department of Health and Human Services.
While the program is focused on making internet service affordable, it doesn’t solve the pervasive issue in rural regions of limited access to high-speed internet. The program, though, does provide the benefit for certain mobile internet plans from cell carriers as well, so some without home internet may still be able to qualify for the discount on their cell bills.
“Families in every corner of the country have been struggling to get online throughout this pandemic. For those families, we now say help is around the corner,” said FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel while announcing the program last month. “In less than two weeks, we will have a new way for disconnected Americans to access the internet to carry out their day-to-day life, so they can reach the virtual classroom, take advantage of telehealth, and seek new employment opportunities.”
More information about the program can be found through the Vermont Department of Public Service - https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/emergency-broadband-benefit-program ; the FCC - https://www.fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit ; and the FCC’s application partner - https://getemergencybroadband.org/.
