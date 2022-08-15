Broadband Committee Seeks New Federal Grant

The Grafton County fiber-based broadband project is now taking its next steps of reaching out to towns to determine their specific needs and interviewing Internet service providers. This map of the broadband backbone shows Littleton and surrounding communities at the top. (Map contributed by the Grafton County Broadband Committee)

The Grafton County Broadband Committee is moving forward with applying for another federal grant to build out what is called the “middle mile” of a high-speed, fiber-based broadband network that communities can tap into.

Several months ago, the county received word that it would not be awarded a $26.2 million U.S. Department of Commerce National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) grant, but was told by grant representatives that their project proposal was strong and they should apply for another round of funding.

