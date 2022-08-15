Broadband Committee Seeks New Federal Grant

The Grafton County fiber-based broadband project is now taking its next steps of reaching out to towns to determine their specific needs and interviewing Internet service providers. This map of the broadband backbone shows Littleton and surrounding communities at the top. (Map contributed by the Grafton County Broadband Committee)
The Grafton County Broadband Committee is moving forward with applying for another federal grant to build out what is called the “middle mile” of a high-speed, fiber-based broadband network that communities can tap into.
Several months ago, the county received word that it would not be awarded a $26.2 million U.S. Department of Commerce National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) grant, but was told by grant representatives that their project proposal was strong and they should apply for another round of funding.
“That certainly sounds promising,” Grafton County Commissioner Linda Lauer, of Bath, said Monday.
Since the spring, the committee has met with NTIA representatives about the original grant application and received positive news, committee member Carina Park said to the Grafton County Commission during the commission’s meeting on July 19.
According to the meeting minutes, Katelyn Robinson, director of economic development for Northern Community Investment Corp., said NTIA grant applications went through three review processes and Grafton County made it to the third round and did everything correctly, but the NTIA ran out of money.
NTIA had a total of 219 applications and funded just 14, she said.
NTIA representatives liked the fact that Grafton County has a partner, eX2, the project designer, and suggested that the county explore the NTIA middle mile grant program, said Robinson.
Park said the committee plans to move ahead with the middle mile grant application.
Lauer on Monday said she is hopeful, but noted that it is difficult to predict what will happen with the grants because competition is high.
“There’s so much interest right now with broadband expansion,” she said. “It was driven home to everybody how critical broadband is when we had the COVID shutdown. We at the county had departments that could have gone remote, but people didn’t have Internet access.”
The Grafton County broadband project aims to provide high-speed broadband to residents, municipalities, businesses, schools, safety services, and other stakeholders as a way to help boost the economy, education, and public safety and fill in gaps where service is poor or nonexistent.
In the coming months, the committee will hold regional technical sessions to help municipalities navigate through the designs that best fit their communities.
“They have been trying to come up with some general designs for each of the individual towns,” said Lauer. “They certainly are not final detailed plans, but will hopefully be enough to give the towns what they need to apply for grants. We are applying for a grant only for the middle mile, which would be a redundant loop to connect all of the towns.”
The county has no plans to take it from the loop to individual residences, she said.
For that project component, municipalities can apply for their own grants.
“The hope is if we can provide that whole loop, that saves the ISP [Internet service] providers from a lot of building and then it becomes much more cost-effective for them to just go to the homes,” said Lauer. “That’s the theory.”
