Broadband Committee To Map Service Levels

Broadband access in northern New Hampshire is spotty.
One group is working to change that.
The Grafton County Broadband Committee (GCBC) is moving forward with plans to deliver high-speed broadband to residents across the region.
Formed last year, the committee will issue a Request For Information next week to determine current service levels.
“We’re trying to figure out where current internet service providers have service, where they don’t, and what does that look like on a map,” said committee member Nicholas Coates, Town Manager of Bristol, during a GCBC meeting on Wednesday.
The RFI will be sent to internet service providers such as Comcast, Atlantic Broadband and Consolidate Communications. They will have two months to reply.
Internet providers will indicate what locations are served by broadband “at a minimum of 25 [megabytes per second] download and 3 [megabits per second] upload.”
The information will be used to decide where, and how, to pursue broadband expansion.
Under New Hampshire law, towns without broadband (less than 25MBPS download/3Mbps upload) can bond to build networks.
The GCBC expects to issue a second RFI for more specific data later this year.
“We’ve got to understand the lay of the land,” Coates said. “If you don’t have any information you don’t know what to do. So we’re trying to figure out where it exists, and where it doesn’t, so we can make good decisions.”
Broadband access is a longstanding issue in the North Country.
It has become more important during the pandemic, with more people working, learning and accessing healthcare from home.
The five-member Grafton County Broadband Committee was formed in September to pursue initiatives to develop long-term broadband solutions.
Its members are Brigitte Codling (Haverhill Town Manager), Andrew Dorsett (Grafton County Administrator, former Littleton Town Manager), Michael Samson (Caanan Town Administrator), Carina Park (Campton Town Administrator), and Coates.
