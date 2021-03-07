Broadband Legislation Passes N.H. Senate

CONCORD, N.H. — Lawmakers agree that improved internet access is needed across the state, stat.
SB 85, a bill that would lead to increased broadband access, passed the N.H. Senate unanimously on March 4.
The bill’s prime sponsor is Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, and it is co-sponsored by many including Sen. Bob Guida, R-Warren and Sen. Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton.
“The need for strong, reliable broadband service is especially critical in the rural areas of our state,” said Sen. Hennessey on March 4. “Improved broadband equalizes the playing field particularly when it comes to education and business.”
The bill, which cites the pandemic as further revealing the need for universal internet access, would establish a matching (up to 50 percent) grant fund for broadband initiatives. The fund would be accessible to towns, cities, communications districts and broadband providers.
If created, it would the first of its kind in the state and would be able to utilize both state and federal dollars.
“This type of partnership is exactly what has been needed to significantly improve broadband to all Granite Staters,” said Sen. Bradly on March 4.
Hennessey, who represents all of Coös County along with northern Grafton county, attends one or two area select board meetings a week to understand town issues.
“The same thing, over and over again, is that broadband access is a huge issue for communities,” she told the Caledonian in February. “Kids are having difficulty doing remote learning and parents who are working from home are having difficulty during remote working.”
Even for communities with some internet access, Hennessey said speeds are no longer acceptable for current needs.
The first-term state senator, who discussed the issue months ago with Sens. Bradley and Guida, said the issue is not just unique to the North Country.
“It’s not just a northern New Hampshire thing,” she said. “It’s an all-over-New-Hampshire issue with different areas having little or no access to broadband.”
“This is highlighted too, with some people coming to stay and work in their second homes in New Hampshire,” she added. “They may not have needed the broadband access for their vacation, but they certainly need it when they’re working from home.”
Sens. Hennessey, Guida, and Bradley plan to host a remote webinar for town officials on how to best access the funds sometime this month, even before the legislation is made official.
During the first round of CARES act funding last year, dollars were set aside for broadband expansion. However, according to Hennessey, many N.H. communities did not have a plan in place that allowed them to access those federal dollars.
“The town of Bristol was the only town [in the state] with a plan and the only municipality to receive broadband expansion funds [from the CARES act],” she said.
Bristol town administrators plan to be on the remote webinar to help others get “their ducks in a row” and apply for broadband grunt funds when they become available.
Last Thursday, SB 85 passed the Senate in a vote of 24 to 0.
“With SB85, we are saying our state is serious about this investment for our students as well as companies thinking about relocating to New Hampshire,” said Hennessey. “Better broadband can make every corner of the state appealing to them.”
“The pandemic has revealed that we need significantly more broadband access, especially for New Hampshire residents who are working from home, attending school on-line, participating in tele-health visits with their doctor or just trying to stay in touch with family and friends,” said Bradly.
The bill should be heard in the House in the coming months as Senate-approved bills are sent to House committees for review in early April. Then, if all goes well, it will head to the Governor’s desk.
“This bill has great bipartisan support and I think it’ll do really well,” Hennessey told the Caledonian.
A dollar amount for the grant fund will be determined during the state’s budget hearings.
