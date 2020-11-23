Joe Benning is stepping down as Senate Minority Leader and Vermont Senate Republicans will have a new leader in January.

Sen. Randy Brock (R/D-Franklin) will be taking the reigns when new members are sworn in on January 6, according to current Minority Leader Sen. Joe Benning (R-Caledonia). Sen. Brian Collamore (R-Rutland) will continue to serve as Assistant Minority Leader.

