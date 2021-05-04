ST. JOHNSBURY — A vac-con sewer sucker is a frequent sight on Federal Street due to a broken wastewater pipe that cannot be safely accessed for repair.
Corey Brown, who works for the St. Johnsbury Department of Public Works, drove the vac-con truck up to a catch basin in the lower parking lot of The Caledonian-Record on Wednesday afternoon to vacuum out the overflowing drain. It’s a DPW task that is necessary about every two days, Brown said.
The public works crew knows the pipe is broken and they have a good idea where it’s broken, but they can’t get to it because the section is located too close to Bill Thurston’s apartment building. Brown said the line, about 14-feet deep, runs beneath the porches attached to the front of the building.
Town Manager Chad Whitehead said they won’t excavate so close to a building, fearing that it could weaken the integrity of the structure.
Instead a new section of pipe will need to be added that is located further away from the building. Whitehead said on Wednesday he didn’t know when the work would begin.
He suspected the existing clay pipe that has failed is more than a century old.
The town is working through a stormwater, sewer separation upgrade, but the fix needed on Federal Street will not include that upgrade, Whitehead said. There is a plan for those upgrades, and the Federal Street area is lower on the list of separation priorities.
