NEWPORT CITY — Two well-known candidates have stepped forward to seek the nomination to replace retiring Orleans County Sheriff Kirk Martin.
Martin’s chief deputy, Phil Brooks, and his opponent in last year’s election, Jennifer Harlow-Jacobs, are the only two who have submitted their applications and resumes by Saturday’s deadline to seek the nomination, says Chet Greenwood, head of the Orleans County Republican Committee.
