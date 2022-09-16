LITTLETON — The Greenlaw brothers — Dan, Paul, and Pete — are giving back in a big way.
Following the death of their father, Henry Greenlaw, in 1990 from leukemia, the brothers launched the Henry Greenlaw Memorial Scholarship Fund, which raised money through an annual golf tournament to award scholarships to students at Littleton High School, Profile School in Bethlehem, and Lisbon Regional School based on need and community service.
Around the same time, Pete Greenlaw invested some money in a low-risk mutual fund that would go on to bear fruit, accumulating to nearly $40,000.
During a presentation Wednesday evening at the Littleton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 816, Dan, a member of the VFW, and Paul, president of Bethlehem Reimagined Inc., announced that they are closing the fund and offering more than $16,000 to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, in Lebanon, for cancer research; another $16,000-plus to the VFW and its auxiliary; and $5,000 to BRI that will go toward redeveloping an important plot of land in the village of Bethlehem.
Visiting Littleton to accept the check on behalf of Dartmouth-Hitchcock was Jaclynn Rodriguez, executive director of the Dartmouth Cancer Center.
In the early days of their philanthropy, Paul was the driving force behind the golf tournament, said Dan.
The tournament at the Bethlehem Country Club ran for 12 years, from 1991 to 2003, said Paul, who added that it would take many people, including the VFW and its auxiliary, to run it from year to year.
“When dad died, he figured in lieu of flowers he’d like the money to go to cancer aid and research,” Dan said, with emotion.
Little did he know that the money for cancer research was going to develop into the thousands and thousands of dollars, said Dan.
“He was probably thinking of a few hundred dollars in flowers and let’s send it down to Dartmouth,” said Dan.
But since the inception of the memorial scholarship, $30,000 in scholarships has been awarded, and the fund today has $37,000 that will be given out, said Paul.
“The VFW and our auxiliary were involved in it, but my brother was the driving force behind it,” said Dan. “He made it all happen, and today we’re separating that money because we’re all getting to the point where we’re all getting a little older and we’re not going to be around to keep the program going.”
Accepting the $5,000 check on behalf of BRI were Paul and BRI director Les Apple.
The money will go toward the cleanup and redevelopment of the Sinclair Lot at Main Street and Route 142, which had been the site of the now long-gone Sinclair House, one of the largest grand hotels in Bethlehem.
BRI does economic and community development and one of its largest projects is cleaning up and developing the Sinclair Lot, said Paul.
“That’s a big undertaking, and this money will certainly help with that cost,” said Paul, to applause.
Rodriguez, who accepted a check for $16,441.48, thanked the Greenlaws for supporting cancer research.
“These funds will be put to use the right way helping to support the work of Dartmouth Cancer Center, primarily in two key areas,” she said. “One, helping to fund groundbreaking research through Dartmouth Cancer Center pilot project awards. We’re really looking to give small amounts of money to novel ideas to try to help identify the next new breakthrough in cancer research and treatment. It will also help to enhance survivorship as well.”
Cancer research has come a long way since 1990, and the money from the Greenlaws can help push it even further to continue the research to prevent cancer and better treat cancer through new therapies and treatments, as well as enhance the lives of those impacted by cancer, said Rodriguez.
The other area that the money will go toward is family support services, for things not funded by insurance, such as support groups as well as massage therapy, healing therapy, transportation and groceries, for gas cards and gift cards for patients who need it most, she said.
“The Dartmouth Cancer Center is located in Lebanon at the HMC, but I was just up at our St. Johnsbury location, where our complementary care program and those patient family support services are available as well, and those funds will be able to make a difference, not only at the HMC, but at all of our regional locations,” said Rodriguez. “Thank you so much for this support and for starting something those years ago in honor of your dad.”
The cancer center will ensure that the money makes a large impact, she said.
Although Pete was living in Texas, Dan said he was the fire behind getting everything set up in a low-risk mutual fund, where the interest was generated to fund scholarships.
“Everybody in the family, in the auxiliary and VFW, did their part,” said Dan, with emotion.
“Dad, as you all know, was a World War II veteran,” he said. “The whole time I was in Vietnam, he kept hanging in there as a commander to make sure Vietnam veterans were treated with respect when they got home. So part of the money is going to the VFW.”
Henry was the judge in Bethlehem and was active in the town on many fronts, said Dan.
“Between what he did in Bethlehem, what he wanted for cancer aid and research, and what he did for the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the VFW is receiving the same amount as what Dartmouth received,” he said.
The $16,441,48 can only be used by the VFW and its auxiliary and can only be borrowed on to help with programs, such as the honor guard that attends military funerals, said Dan.
If the Post 816 honor guard, for instance, needed money to buy new tires for the VFW van, that money must be replaced, such as through a fund-raiser, so that the fund remains perpetual, he said.
“So we have an everlasting fund going on to support the programs, such as Voice of Democracy, and all the different programs and the things that the auxiliary might need,” said Dan. “You can borrow the money, but it has to be replaced. That way, it’s a never-ending fund. I’m sure our father would be behind that.”
