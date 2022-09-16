LITTLETON — The Greenlaw brothers — Dan, Paul, and Pete — are giving back in a big way.

Following the death of their father, Henry Greenlaw, in 1990 from leukemia, the brothers launched the Henry Greenlaw Memorial Scholarship Fund, which raised money through an annual golf tournament to award scholarships to students at Littleton High School, Profile School in Bethlehem, and Lisbon Regional School based on need and community service.

