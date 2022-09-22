Browington Man Charged With Murder

A Brownington man was ordered held without bail after being charged with shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend’s son.
Michael Chadwick, 61, pleaded not guilty to felony 2nd-degree murder in Lamoille Superior Court on Thursday.
According to court documents filed by Vermont State Police Detective Sgt. Isaac Merriam, Chadwick is accused of shooting Mark Benjamin, 42, at 2190 Bog Road in the town of Belvidere around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
Benjamin was pronounced dead shortly after the alleged incident.
Lamoille Superior Court
Benjamin’s husband, Richard Watt, 31, told police that Chadwick had been in a long-term relationship with Mark Benjamin’s mother, Susan Benjamin, 67.
But the relationship had recently ended with Susan Benjamin being granted a Final Relief From Abuse Order against Chadwick on Sept. 20.
Police say that on Wednesday, Susan Benjamin contacted state police reporting Chadwick had violated the relief from abuse order by attempting to make contact with her by phone. Her son, Mark Benjamin, then traveled to 2190 Bog Road where his mother owns the property and a camp.
“Richard (Watt) knew Mark was traveling to the property to change the locks and he decided to meet him there in a separate vehicle,” wrote Detective Merriam in his report. “When Richard arrived at the property, he observed Michael standing outside his Toyota truck and Mark inside his vehicle. Mark drove around back of Michael’s truck and upon doing so observed Michael shoot a firearm through Mark’s passenger side window.”
Police later interviewed Chadwick.
“Michael spoke about his September 20th court hearing where he was ordered not to be on the Bog Road property,” wrote Detective Merriam. “Michael stated that he had nowhere to go…Michael spoke of being in a depressed state…”
Police say that Chadwick admitted firing two rounds from a .22 cal Ruger Mark 4 handgun.
Chadwick faces a possible sentence of 20 years to life in prison if convicted.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.