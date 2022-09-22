Browington Man Charged With Murder
Michael Chadwick, 61, is seen in a booking photo taken late Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.

A Brownington man was ordered held without bail after being charged with shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend’s son.

Michael Chadwick, 61, pleaded not guilty to felony 2nd-degree murder in Lamoille Superior Court on Thursday.

