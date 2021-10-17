BROWNINGTON — A longtime friend and supporter of Arnold’s Rescue Center in Brownington, Bari Fischer knows the stories of many creatures given a second chance at a loving home - including a young donkey called EEE-Ka.
Fischer, who is a retired family and children’s therapist, and the former co-owner of the White Caps Campground in nearby Westmore on the shores of Lake Willoughby, has taken the story of her beloved EEE-Ka and other treasured animals she’s known and turned them into a new children’s picture book, called EEE-Ka’s True Family. The book is a fundraiser for Arnold’s Rescue.
On the back jacket of the new book, it describes the tale, “This is a story about an orphaned baby donkey’s journey to find true family.”
Fisher partnered with an artist in France who she met on social media through a shared love of a rare breed of French donkey, the Poitou. The Northern Branch of Arnold’s Rescue in Brownington is focused on boosting the small number of the breed worldwide.
Arnold’s Rescue, using frozen semen the nonprofit acquired and assistance from the University of Illinois veterinary school recently succeeded in breeding the first-known Poitou, bringing young Hamilton into the world to great acclaim - including a recent front-page story on The Boston Globe.
The artist who illustrated the new children’s book is Kathy Pogan, said Fischer, who shared the book during an interview to the rescue set high on scenic Hinman Settler Road one afternoon last week.
The book is based on a true story of how Fischer’s recently departed and beloved horse, called Jo, took a young donkey under her care and served as her adoptive mother.
On Sunday, Fischer said, “As little one to parent, true parent doesn’t matter whether you say hee hawed or neigh, ears are short or long, it is love in your heart and commitment that makes a true parent and true family. Hopefully, it will help young ones that become aware that they look and sound different and help them deal with their peers.”
Fischer said Jo, the mother horse in her story, and her true life longtime friend and family member passed away on Aug. 30, and the book came out on Sept. 1. Jo took care of little EEE-Ka from the time she was three months old until she died late this summer, Fischer said.
The book is dedicated to Jo, with Fischer writing, “Special Dedication and thanks to my beautiful JO who has been my guiding light since 2004. Without you, JO, this book and all the 4-legged short and long ears may never have been a part of my life.”
Today, Fischer’s world is filled with caring for the rescued animals who have found a home surrounded by gentle rolling pastures and nurturing volunteers at Arnold’s, where Sue Arnold, Fischer’s dear friend, opened the northern branch of the animal rescue she continues to operate in Florida, a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization.
The dedication page for the children’s book is also “To all the long and short ears that have brought so much joy into our lives” and to the creators of the social media company Facebook, “who have enabled all the friends of these creatures to share their passion.”
The young donkey asks, “But where is my Mom?”
“Your mom had to say goodbye to join donkeys in the sky. She asked me to watch over you,” responds JO. One of Pogan’s gentle illustrations shows a mother and baby donkey looking contented in the sky surrounded by flowers and a calming crescent moon, a butterfly leading the way heavenward.
JO invites the young donkey to call her Mama JO.
The young donkey at first resists, but JO nudges her along, saying, “We are traveling to a very special place. It has the most beautiful fields where we can run and play, and the grass is lush and green and tastes like honey.”
The pair board a trailer and travel north, the illustrations by the French artist depicting the hillside in Brownington.
The pages are filled with flowers, hearts in the sky, and a starburst of hope along with balloons, a river, and an apple tree in the distance.
The story ends with the creatures allembracing this new pair and a big black horse trots up and announces, “We are all in this together - long ears, short ears, neigh or hew haw, we are here to protect, love and take care of each other! Big or little we are one.”
The mission of the dedicated volunteers at Arnold’s’s Rescue pulses through the pages, and in this concluding line “We are here to love, respect and take care of one another. We are a TRUE family.”
Photos of the young EEE-Ka and JO are featured in the final pages of the book, nuzzling one another, and standing in the fields of Brownington.
Just this month, Fischer said, two new very large 4-footed residents have joined Arnold’s in Brownington, one is a very large half- Clydesdale horse called Hackney and her half-sister who is half Mammoth Donkey named Sebago. The pair came to Arnold’s from Maine recently, in need of a new home and found it at Arnold’s.
Patting the new horse and horse-donkey pair, Fischer said that Hogan, the illustrator she worked with on the story of JO and EEE-Ka’s love and bonding, is translating the story into French and, “We hope to have it out before Christmas.”
To find out more about purchasing the book - proceeds from which will benefit the donkey and other animal rescue work at Arnold’s Rescue Center, Inc., visit: https://www.amazon.com/Eee-kas-True-Family-Bari-Fischer/dp/1737752301
