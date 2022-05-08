BROWNINGTON — The miracle on Hinman Settler Road has happened again!
Mistral, the second baby Poitou donkey born by being inseminated with more than 2-decades-old, frozen semen acquired by the Arnold Wildlife Rehabilitation Center North — a nonprofit animal rescue organization based here and in Florida — came into the world on April 20. This is reported by Bari Fischer, who with her friend, Sue Arnold, founder of the 501 (c) (3), has been working to preserve the extremely rare, endangered breed of French donkey.
There are an estimated 500-600 of the special breed of very large donkeys worldwide, said Fischer of the uncommon breed, which are gentle and affectionate.
Fischer, who was a child therapist, has shared the donkeys with visitors, from an elderly woman with Alzheimer’s who buried her face into the fur of one of them and was delighted and found her way to speaking a few words that day, to a young boy with Autism. Fischer welcomes visitors to contact her and make plans to visit the farm.
Following the French lineage and customs around the special Poitou meticulously, the baby Poitou this calendar year needed to have their first name begin with the letter M, said Fischer, in a visit to introduce little Mistral on Saturday.
Mistral is a a strong, cold northwesterly wind that blows through the Rhòne valley and southern France into the Mediterranean, mainly in winter.
Little Mistral’s half brother, Hamilton, was born last year at Arnold’s Rescue North, and he is 10-months-old and thriving.
Hamilton’s mother, Quiche Lorraine, a Poitou who lives at the rescue, was inseminated at the University of Illinois a year earlier, when she and several other of the French mares were driven out there for help, from the veterinary program at the university which likewise has a deep interest in and commitment to preservation of the endangered French breed.
Quiche’s pregnancy was successful and little Hamilton came into the world without any humans present. He was discovered in a puddle in the barnyard, where he had become ill from contamination. He required immediate veterinary intervention and hospitalization and by his return, a surrogate mother, as well, as Quiche did not bond with him.
Fast forward 10 months, and Hamilton’s now surrogate mother, Ophelia, are bonded beautifully and he is doing very well.
Mistral, who is a little more than two-weeks-old, is likewise thriving. She is the first born Poitou to have been brought into the world through insemination at the rescue here in Brownington, thanks to Dr. Earl Brady of Cold Hollow Veterinary Services.
Because of the complications with Hamilton’s arrival, Mistral’s mom, Bijou, was kept inside when there was not a caretaker on premises, and a camera to monitor her was installed, with access shared with Dr. Brady. He was on-site for Bijou’s labor. Fischer returned from an appointment, and could see that Bijou was in active labor.
Mistral came into the world shortly before 5 p.m. on April 20 and was estimated to weigh 55 pounds at birth. She was on her feet walking with her mother’s nudging by that night.
Interest in the breed, and in the Brownington animal rescue’s work to ensure the Poitou lineage from France lives on, has caught the attention of the world. The nonprofit’s work with the Poitou was featured recently in a donkey and mule association’s journal in New Zealand; it’s made the front page of The Boston Globe; and it’s become a bit of a social media sensation with thousands of views and likes typically stacking up very quickly.
Fischer said a blood sample from Mistral was sent quickly to Texas A&M University’s College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, and the DNA quickly came back to report that Mistral is descended from purebred Poitou.
The frozen semen used to bring both Hamilton and Mistral into the world was acquired by Arnold’s Rescue from the Hamilton Foundation of Massachusetts, which had likewise earlier been working on efforts to preserve the Poitou. To honor that connection, Hamilton, the first Poitou born using the frozen semen, was named Lord Hamilton Hastings of Brownington.
Both Hamilton, and now his half-sister, Mistral, are the children of the late Jolycoeur, who was a Poitou who lived in a zoo in France, said Fischer.
The rescue recently had Dr. Brady inseminate two of the mares at Arnold’s Rescue North and they will know soon if the efforts to impregnate the mares was successful; they so far have about a 50 percent success rate, said Fischer.
“We’re waiting to find out who else is pregnant,” said Fischer. “We’ll wait to see what happens in the next month or two.”
Fischer is hoping to assist another herd to start up, possibly in the Carolinas, and is eager to share semen collected from the nonprofit when they are able to from Hamilton. She said people from Europe and Australia have been in touch, as well, to express interest, “They are afraid they are going to die out.
“I’m not interested in making money,” saying if the breeding has been successful in Vermont, it can hopefully be replicated to help the endangered breed of donkeys she’s so fond of to continue.
Of Bijou delivering Mistral, Fischer said, “She did an incredible job! We were all able to watch it. After she was born, Bijou just licked her and licked her. Mistral was trying to stand.”
Dr. Brady, who stopped by the rescue on Saturday afternoon to check in, said, “It was cool to be part of it. Bari is very passionate about these critters!”
“We’re doing our best to try to help the breed,” said Fischer. She said there are small numbers of the rare breed in far-flung locations and the world over people are concerned about the breed’s future, including a woman from Australia — she is panic-stricken about the line carrying on — and a lady in the Alps she has heard from “who very much wants some of the frozen semen.”
The semen which the rescue procured and has stored frozen for future use has been in Maryland for more than two decades, and it cannot be shipped internationally, said Fischer.
There are only 50 to 60 of the Poitou donkeys in the United States, and at most 600 in the world, according to the animal rescue group that recently opened a Vermont branch. They have huge, fuzzy ears fringed in fur, that are as large as 15 inches. They are the size of horses, weighing 700-1,100 pounds, and are both docile and affectionate.
According to Fischer, the breed has Roman lineage; they were used to pull cannons during wartime in the Poitou region of France.
The organization has a social media page on Facebook through which donations may be made — feed for the animals is always welcome too and a corps of dedicated volunteers help to care for the animals. Tax-deductible donations can also be sent to: Arnold’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Center North, 2531 Hinman Settler Rd., Brownington, VT 05860. For more information on the nonprofit animal rescue, visit: https://www.arnoldsrescuecenter.com.
To make plans to visit the donkeys, contact Fischer at (239) 872-7333.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.