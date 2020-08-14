BROWNINGTON — The Orleans Fire Department Wednesday joined by Irasburg and other departments battled a devastating barn fire at a farm on Dutton Brook Lane in Brownington.
Owners Adam and Heather Moulton lost many dairy cattle, friends said. The barn appeared to be a total loss.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.