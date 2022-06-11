BROWNINGTON — Community members are encouraged to attend the final phase of their Community Visit process, Brownington Connects, on Thursday, June 16 to help activate plans to move their three identified priorities forward.
On May 25, members of the community came together and identified three priorities for community action and leadership. The three task forces will work to:
After identifying these priorities in May, community members began signing up for task forces to work together to move each item forward. Community members are continuing to sign up for a task force online at bit.ly/BrowningtonConnects. Those who haven’t signed up for a task force can join the meeting to learn how to get involved.
At this final phase of the Community Visit process on June 16, the new task forces will meet to frame action plans and work with a resource team of federal, state, business, and nonprofit leaders to identify next steps towards success.
“This is always an exciting step in the process where we go from an idea to a concrete plan for action,” says Jenna Koloski, community engagement and policy director for Vermont Council on Rural Development (VCRD). “This is also an opportunity to connect with resources who can provide assistance and funding for initiatives that emerge from the task forces. We look forward to helping the community kick off the next stage of this work!”
Brownington Connects is funded with support from USDA Rural Development, the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development, Vermont Community Foundation and VCRD members and donors.
