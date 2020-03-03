Brownington Couple Charged With Arson

A firefigher approaches a home burning in Irasburg on Nov. 16, 2019. Investigators have determined the fire was intentionally started by the owners of the home. (Courtesy Photo by Irasburg Fire Department)

NEWPORT CITY — A Brownington couple faces arson charges after a home on Covered Bridge Road in Irasburg burned on Nov. 16, 2019.

Roger Guay, 58, and Teresa Guay, 56, also known as Teresa McAlister, both pleaded not guilty before Judge Robert Bent in Orleans Superior Court to arson in the first degree and insurance fraud, both felonies.

