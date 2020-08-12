Brownington Farm Cruelty Case Leads To Probation

Donovan Steele in court (File Photo)

NEWPORT CITY — A South Carolina man will spend a year on probation for cruelty to dairy cattle and other farm animals he left to starve and freeze to death on a failing Brownington farm two years ago.

Judge Robert Bent sentenced Donovan Steele, 27, of Greer, S.C., on Tuesday in Orleans Superior Court Criminal Division to a total of five years, all suspended except one year on probation.

