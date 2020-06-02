Vermont State Police are investigating a structure fire that destroyed a mobile home in Brownington on Monday afternoon.
The Orleans Fire Department responded to 1523 Evansville Road for a report of a structure fire at 12:56. p.m. They found a trailer completely engulfed in flames, police said.
The trailer, owned by Michael and Kim Riendeau, of Brownington, was rented but the tenants were in the process of moving out, police report. Nobody was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.
The trailer was completely destroyed.
Orleans Fire Chief EJ Rowell contacted the VT Dept of Public Safety Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit for assistance in determining the origin and cause of this fire.
Investigators found no electrical power supply. They learned that the tenants weren’t residing at the mobile home but had property on site. Riendeau told police the tenants were not leaving amicably.
Police brought in an accelerant detection canine and determined the fire to be suspicious.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Michael LaCourse at the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 or by contacting the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program(VATAP) hotline at 1-800-32-ARSON(1-800-322-7766). The VATAP will pay up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
The Orleans Fire Department was assisted at the scene by Irasburg Fire Department.
