Brownington Man Arrested For Fatal Shooting In Belvidere

Vermont State Police arrested a man from Brownington for a shooting in Belvidere that killed another Brownington man.
Michael Chadwick, 61, is accused of shooting to death Mark P. Benjamin, 42, on Wednesday afternoon on Bog Road in Belvidere in Lamoille County. State police report that Chadwick was involved with Benjamin’s mother in a long-term relationship that had recently ended.
Chadwick was arrested early Thursday and is facing a charge of second-degree murder.
The shooting occurred at a seasonal camp at 2190 Bog Road that is owned by Benjamin’s mother. Benjamin, who was accompanied by his husband, encountered Chadwick at the camp about 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday.
“During that encounter, Chadwick fired a handgun at Benjamin, striking him,” noted the police report.
Benjamin got into a vehicle driven by his husband who drove away from the scene. They stopped the vehicle at a residence just south of the intersection of Bog Road and Vermont Route 109, where Benjamin was pronounced dead by EMS responders at 2:40 p.m.
State troopers went to the camp and determined Chadwick was inside the camp, refusing to surrender. Troopers with the Crisis Negotiation Unit successfully persuaded Chadwick to leave the home and surrender peacefully after about two hours.
The Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department and game wardens with the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife assisted state police.
Troopers are continuing to investigate. Benjamin’s body will be transported to the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to confirm the cause and manner of death.
Chadwick was jailed for lack of $500,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Thursday in Lamoille Superior Court.
