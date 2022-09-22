Brownington Man Arrested For Fatal Shooting In Belvidere
Michael Chadwick, 61, is seen in a booking photo taken late Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.

Vermont State Police arrested a man from Brownington for a shooting in Belvidere that killed another Brownington man.

Michael Chadwick, 61, is accused of shooting to death Mark P. Benjamin, 42, on Wednesday afternoon on Bog Road in Belvidere in Lamoille County. State police report that Chadwick was involved with Benjamin’s mother in a long-term relationship that had recently ended.

