Brownington Man Charged with Attempted Homicide and Assault Following Stabbing

Dylan Dewing, 30, of Brownington is being held without bail on charges 1st degree aggravated domestic assault and attempted homicide following a reported stabbing in Derby on Monday.
Vermont State Police from the Derby barracks responded to a 3:45 p.m. call to an incident on Hinman Settler Road in Derby. Troopers, the Orlean’s County Sheriff’s Department, the Orleans Fire Department, and Orlean’s Emergency Unit arrived and found a male victim fled the scene and was suffering from a serious, but not life threatening, stab wound to the back.
Police say the stabbing followed an altercation between Dewing and the victim. Although there were injuries to both parties that resulted in two visits to North Country Hospital, police believe Dewing was the aggressor in the altercation. Dewing was accused of strangling the victim and then stabbing him in the back after the altercation ended.
Troopers located Dewing at his home and he was placed under arrested and transported to the VSP Derby barracks. Dewing is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. to answer to the charges.
