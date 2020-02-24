Brownington Man Facing Charges For DUI, Going Wrong Way On I-91

Justin Gaboriault (NPD Mug Shot)

NEWPORT CITY — A Brownington man has been charged with driving under the influence after police say they found him behind the wheel of his pickup truck Sunday morning, which was stopped and facing the wrong way on Interstate 91.

Justin Gaboriault, 28, has been charged with DUI criminal refusal, gross negligent operation and reckless endangerment, Newport Chief Seth DiSanto stated.

