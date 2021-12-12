Brownington Man Scheduled In Court Today On Numerous Charges

ST. JOHNSBURY — A Brownington man faces a host of charges stemming from a 2:07 a.m. incident Dec. 11 in St. Johnsbury.
Alex Smith, 46, faces charges of first degree aggravated domestic assault, reckless endangerment, burglary, persons prohibited from possessing firearms, four violations of conditions of release, crime committed in the presence of child, habitual offender, operating without owner’s consent, negligent operation, and criminally suspended license.
Initially reported as a family fight, investigation by VSP St. Johnsbury revealed that Smith pointed a firearm at the victim and left the scene in the victim’s vehicle without permission and with a criminally suspended license. Witnesses observed Smith to be intoxicated prior to driving away.
Further investigation revealed that he also violated four counts of court conditions of release, and that these crimes were committed in the presence of children. Smith was later located by VSP Derby troopers and taken into custody.
Smith was lodged at Northeastern Regional Correctional Center on $25,000 bail, and ordered to appear Dec. 13 in Caledonia County Court.
