Brownington Murder Suspect Back In Court

A Brownington man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend’s son was back in court on Tuesday.
Michael Chadwick, 61, has been charged in Orleans Superior Court with three misdemeanors that occurred just before he allegedly shot and killed Mark Benjamin, 42, in Lamoille County around 2 p.m. on Sept. 21.
Chadwick, who is already being held without bail on a 2nd-degree murder charge, pleaded not guilty to two counts of violation of an abuse prevention order and one count of disturbing the peace by phone. Judge Lisa A.Warren set conditions of release on the new misdemeanor charges.
Orleans Superior Court
According to court documents, Chadwick had been in a long-term relationship with Mark Benjamin’s mother, Susan Benjamin, 67. But the relationship had recently ended with Susan Benjamin being granted a Final Relief From Abuse Order against Chadwick on Sept. 20.
Police say that Susan Benjamin contacted state police the next day at 12:50 p.m. reporting Chadwick had violated the relief from abuse order by attempting to make contact with her by phone.
“She advised that she has in her call logs that he had called her nine times,” wrote Vermont State Police Tpr. Ian Alford in his report. “Benjamin advised he also left her voicemails.”
Her son, Mark Benjamin, then traveled to 2190 Bog Road in the town of Belvidere to change the locks at his mother’s camp where police say he was then shot in the neck by Chadwick.
Benjamin was pronounced dead shortly after the alleged incident.
Police say that Chadwick admitted firing two rounds from a .22 cal Ruger Mark 4 handgun.
Chadwick faces a possible sentence of 20 years to life in prison if convicted on the murder charge and over two years in prison and over $10,000 in fines on the new misdemeanor charges.
Chadwick is being held in pre-trial detention at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
