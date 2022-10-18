Brownington Murder Suspect Back In Court
Buy Now

Michael Chadwick

A Brownington man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend’s son was back in court on Tuesday.

Michael Chadwick, 61, has been charged in Orleans Superior Court with three misdemeanors that occurred just before he allegedly shot and killed Mark Benjamin, 42, in Lamoille County around 2 p.m. on Sept. 21.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments