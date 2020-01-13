Juan Cortez, 52, of Brownington, was accused of first-degree aggravated domestic assault Jan. 10.

Vermont State Police responded to an alleged incident of a domestic assault around 8:30 a.m. Jan. 9. Through investigation, police said they learned Cortez had caused a household member pain. Cortez was located on Jan. 10 and taken into custody and processed. He was lodged in Northern State Correctional Facility and scheduled to appear in Orleans County Superior Court Jan. 13.

