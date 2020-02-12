Brownington School Deals Bed Bug Discovery

Brownington Central School in Brownington. (Courtesy Photo)

BROWNINGTON — Brownington Central School is dealing with the discovery of three bed bugs and working to make sure it’s not an infestation, officials said Tuesday.

Two bed bugs were found Jan. 29 and one last week, all in connection with one student and the child’s belongings, said Joe Houston, facilities director for Lake Region Elementary-Middle School District which includes the Brownington Central School.

