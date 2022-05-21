Brownington residents are encouraged to participate in the second phase of Brownington Connects to set actionable priorities together for the future of their town. The meeting will take place on Wednesday, May 25 from 6:30-9 p.m. at Brownington Central School.
The event on May 25 is the second phase of a three-part “Community Visit” process that is designed to provide community members an opportunity to review potential action items, discuss and advocate for what is most important for their community, and vote on and sign up for priorities to move forward.
The first phase of the process was held in April and involved a series of public forums and written surveys from members of the Brownington community who shared their ideas for action on critical topics such as community connection, recreation, infrastructure, broadband, and business recruitment and support. A visiting team of representatives from state, federal, private, non-profits, and philanthropic agencies joined the forums to hear ideas and remain an active resource as priorities emerge.
All members of the Brownington community are welcome to attend on May 25 as active participants to help decide on actionable priorities for the future of Brownington. Masks will be encouraged and made available to attendees.
The final phase of community meetings will take place on June 16, and will include the startup of each task force team and the return of the Visiting Resource Team to help support the work of the new task forces with technical and financial resources as they create action plans to move their priorities forward.
Brownington Connects is funded with support from the Vt. Agency of Commerce and Community Development, Northern Borders Regional Commission, and VCRD (Vermont Council on Rural Development) members and donors.
For more information, visit [bit.ly/BrowningtonConnects]bit.ly/BrowningtonConnects or contact VCRD at (802) 223-6091 or jenna@vtrural.org.
