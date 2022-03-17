Orleans County resident Jennifer Simard was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to manslaughter for stabbing her boyfriend to death in March of 2016.
Judge Gregory Rainville issued a sentence of five years and six months to 15 years in prison, all suspended except for five years and six months, with four years of credit for time already served in pre-trial detention.
Simard, 50, will remain behind bars for another year-and-a-half and then be placed on probation when she is released.
Orleans Superior Court
The judge said his intention was for Simard, who had a drug problem at the time of the stabbing, to undergo programming behind bars.
Simard was convicted of the fatal stabbing of Kevin Smith, 38, at her home on Route 58 near the Evansville Trading Post.
At Thursday’s sentencing, Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett said it was a “classic domestic violence” homicide.
“She killed him, watched him die, waited until he was dead and then called 9-1-1,” said State’s Attorney Barrett. “The defendant killed Kevin Smith because he was breaking up with her, because he was leaving her. Kevin was moving out. Kevin was a son, a brother, a friend…”
But Simard’s defense attorney, David Sleigh of St. Johnsbury, said his client had become a completely different person after suffering injuries in a motor vehicle crash that lead to Simard’s drug addiction and a downward spiral in her life.
“She was a successful high school student,” said Attorney Sleigh. “She enlisted in the army and served four years, discharged honorably with citations (awards). She then pursued a career in the National Guard…She had worked hard over the years and became a Lieutenant in the Army National Guard.”
Sleigh also said Simard took good care of her children, got an Associate’s degree and was working on a Bachelor’s degree so she could become a teacher.
“All of that literally went off the road when returning from a drill,” said Sleigh. “She dozed off and crashed her car and was injured. And as a result, began treatment with opioids - and that story I think is familiar to all of us. I think the Sackler family just agreed to pony-up another 36 million dollars for Vermont as part of their role in what became quickly, the ever-growing opioid crisis.”
A tearful Simard, who appeared in court by video from Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington, apologized during the hearing for killing Smith.
“I’m so very, very sorry for my actions,” said Simard. “I wish I could turn back time. Change the past and get a do-over. But I can’t. I wish he was still here…I can’t change what happened. But I could change me…I want to be a productive member of society. Not a medicated person in society. I wanna be awake. I wanna live….I’ve turned my back on drugs.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.