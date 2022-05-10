Bucks For Barns: Locals Benefit From Preservation Money

The Vermont Division for Historic Preservation and Vermont Advisory Council on Historic Preservation announced the 2022 Barn Preservation grant awardees. Among the 22 grants, totaling $299,325, there are five barns in the Northeast Kingdom that will benefit.
“Investing in the preservation of Vermont’s vibrant and rich history strengthens our communities and further enhances the success of our future,” said Governor Phil Scott. “Just as importantly, we are putting people to work restoring our past and creating new opportunities for the next generation of Vermonters.”
“This competitive grant program has elevated the profile of agricultural-based preservation,” said Vermont State Historic Preservation Officer Laura V. Trieschmann. “The recipients deserve recognition for their commitment to historic resources that not only recount Vermont’s agricultural heritage but strengthen the significance of our working landscapes.”
NEK Barns Receiving Grants Funds
Albany, Lawrence Farm - $6,000
This Yankee Barn was built in 1833 and was used as part of a 280-acre dairy farm by the current owner’s parents. In addition to the main dairy barn, the complex also includes a blacksmith shop and chicken coop. The barn is currently home to a miniature horse; the owner hopes to add other small animals to the farm and open it up to public for Open Farm Week and County 4-H clubs. Grant funds will support replacement of 23 deteriorated barn sash windows, repair of the doors, siding, and metal roof.
Burke, Mountain View Farm - $14,226
Elmer Darling established Mountain View Farm in 1883. This gentleman’s farm includes a breeding barn for Morgan horses along with numerous other agricultural buildings. The horse barn is used for public events. Previously funding from VDHP addressed deteriorated portions of the barn’s brick foundation. This grant will provide funding to replace the barn’s asphalt shingle roof.
Glover, Bread & Puppet Barn - $14,365
Four generations of the Sherburne family have owned this property since 1846. John and Maria Scott purchased the farm in 1969, which was then given to daughter Elka Schumann and Bread and Puppet Theater around 1971. Since 1974, the theater buildings and performance land have been leased to Bread and Puppet Theater, a non-profit organization that hosts annual summer programs drawing thousands of visitors from around the world. Grant funds will support work to replace a section of the Museum Barn’s failing foundation along with associated drainage work. This building was built between 1860 and 1862 and currently provides a small stage and an exhibit of puppets made over the past 50+ years.
Hardwick, Eastview Farm - $10,000
This 69.9-acre property is dotted with multiple buildings including a c. 1870 hay barn that was expanded into a 100-cow tie barn in 1949. Although dairying on the property ceased in 1989, the barn is still in active agricultural use. The current owners grow organic vegetables including garlic and greens, and raise Scotch Highland Cattle, goats, and poultry. The barn is crucial to this operation as it is used for hay storage, garlic drying and curing, and houses farm animals. A matching grant will support replacement of the barn’s leaking metal roof.
Hardwick, Plank House Farm - $15,000
The c. 1810 English Barn was moved to this property in the mid-1800. The property was used a summer residence beginning in the 1920s and went through several changes of use from wood plantation to supporting a heard of beef cattle and later sheep. It is locally famous as the barn where a “Hollywood lady kept rescue lions.” Today the barn is used for housing rabbits, chickens, and beef cattle. Grant-funded repairs will allow for expansion of space for animals and equipment, creation of a calving stall and housing for a bull, young stock, or pigs. Work will address major foundation repairs, including installation of drainage, replacement of deteriorated sills, and new flooring system.
“Barns are a critical part of Vermont’s landscape. They speak to our past and present,” Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts said. “Restoring and improving these impressive structures reinforces Vermont’s commitment to a working landscape. We are grateful to have these dollars so these barns can continue to support our communities and their owners.”
Established in 1992, the state-funded Barn Preservation Grant Programs award matching grants for improvement projects that promote Vermont’s architectural and agricultural heritage.
