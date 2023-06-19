Blue Mountain Union High School’s 27 members of the Class of 2023 entered their gymnasium for the last time as high school students on June 17th to celebrate the newest milestone in their lives.
Several graduates participated in their Commencement program, beginning with Quinn Vaillancourt leading the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Gabrielle Houghton welcomed everyone and then opened the ceremony “with a bit of humor,” saying, “These halls won’t be the same without us.” She reminded everyone about certain traits related to each of her fellow classmates: Will, an obsession with tractors; Evan, dad jokes; Quinn, his broken truck; James, his walking habit; Connor G, need to show up late; C.J., ability to save the school with caffeine; Kody, secret love for his hair; Connor B., loud truck; Lauren, lack of common sense; Avery, obsession with Taylor Swift; Jerry, quiet intelligence; Me (Gabrielle), a croc addiction; Cooper, cowboy hats; Lucas, love for diesel; Alaina, being called over the announcements daily; Keegan, love of sports; Ricky, ginger spirit; Chris, his Prius; Reese, his opinions; Matt, his major glow up; Jada, love of Stranger Things; Sera, all things throwback; Mia, GPA fascination; Stephanie, infatuation with Red Bull; Sami, constantly playing with her hair; Mikey, politeness; and Biancca, ability to skip an entire grade. Gabrielle pointed out, “BMU will not be the same without us.”
Salutatorian Lauren Joy reminisced about her and her classmates’ journey. “Everyone in this class has grown from the demonic, immature eighth graders we used to be. Many teachers in this building could tell you just how bad that year was … Three out of four teachers we had that year moved on from BMU … we were challenging, to say the least … I say ‘we,’ but you know I would never do such a thing … You know who you are.”
On graduation day, she emphasized, “That is who we were … that is not who we are now. We, and I can say ‘we’ now, have become disciplined, polite and mature young adults.”
She pointed out how each member of the class has been involved in what their pathways in life were going to be, “putting in the time to do the work they are passionate about … enrolling in college courses in high school … or working to begin careers fresh out of high school.”
Lauren ended her presentation with advice for the underclassmen and elementary students: “soak in every bit of every experience because it will be over in the blink of an eye.” And to her classmates, “… may these last four years mean something to you as they have to me … I hope you all cherish the memories that have been held in the walls of BMU.”
Valedictorian Mia Beck told her classmates to “focus on the beginning of something, not the end.”
She talked about the change that is coming, “We have been cocooned in this tight-knit community, some of us have been coming to Blue Mountain … with the same people … for the last 13 years … there is only so much growth that can happen here.
“The future is open for exploration — begging for change — we need to know that … We should be talking, listening, and communicating with others, not hiding in our corner of the world, staying quiet. If you don’t like something, take action to change it.”
Mia emphasized that everything many take for granted is being “altered, limited and rescinded. We may not feel the direct impact of these initiatives in Vermont; we are lucky … If half of this school’s population … moved into another region of this country, we would feel the direct impact of these changes.” She added, “our freedom and privileges … do not give us the right to silence, but rather obligates us to action.”
In conclusion, she said, “All of our different journeys share one thing: change. What we do with that is up to us.”
Evan Dennis then introduced the guest speaker, “He is the definition of a role model in our community… this man has been a role model to me as my grandfather… welcome the man known as “Bumpa,” — Bruce Nelson.
Bruce addressed the importance of grandparents to the graduates. “It implies something pretty special … Your grandparents are part of a generation that made some great decisions, some not-so-great decisions …”
He reminisced about growing up and the changes that have taken place. “There wasn’t a television in town until I turned seven … We had a party telephone line with seven other houses and everyone could listen to everyone … When I graduated high school … there were 52 farms in Ryegate shipping milk; now there are 4.” He told the graduates that their world would change even faster.
Bruce considered it a “wonderful opportunity” to address his grandson’s class. “The opportunity to stand here as a grandparent and tell them how incredibly important they are to us.
“Soon you will be receiving your diplomas from Blue Mountain … you will be ‘Bucks for life.’ So I will use the letters of the Bucks to guide today’s message.”
B: “we want you to believe — in yourself, in your teammates … Surround yourself with people who are smart and positive and lift you up and make you stronger. And you turn and do the same for them.”
U: “Live a life that is Useful … to your family and to your community … There is no other person on this earth that is exactly like you … you have the capability to do and be what no one else can.”
C: “Character and Course. Don’t be a character, be a person of character … the course of the path you are on will have many twists and turns … enjoy the good times, push through the tough times, ‘stay the course.’”
K: “Kindness … Knowledge … Everyone hopes to be treated with kindness … Knowledge should be reached for everyday … Don’t ever stop learning; knowledge will enrich your lives.”
S: “Star and Self, as in yourself … Don’t measure yourself against someone else because you will always find a way to be disappointed … Find your role, embrace it and be a star in your role.”
Blue Mountain Union School Class of 2023: Mia Beck, Connor Bogie, Stephanie Boyce, Sera Brooks, Jeremiah Burnett, Biancca Carbee, Evan Dennis, William Dickey, Richard Fennimore, Charles Fisher Jr., Christopher Frey, Connor Gilding, Gabrielle Houghton, Michael Jacob, Lauren Joy, Jada Longmoore, James Lucas, Cooper Mardin, Alaina Murray, Avery Nelson, Samantha Punderson, Reese Sanborn, Kody Smith, Keegan Tillotson, Quinn Vaillancourt, Lucas Welch and Mathew White.
