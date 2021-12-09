Buddy Drive For Children In Foster Care

Jean Guest stands with Jonathan Ross, resource coordinator for the Vermont Department of Children and Families, and 56 Scentsy Buddies donated to DCF. Guest, a Scentsy director from Lyndonville, does a Buddy Drive each year to benefit area children. The goal this year was 50 Buddies for children in foster care. That goal was surpassed. “Many thanks for those who donated to brighten a child’s holiday this year,” Guest said. (Courtesy photo)
