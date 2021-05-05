Budget, Articles Approved At Jefferson TM

Framed by the U.S. and state flags, a voter fills out a ballot at the Jefferson Community Building during the Town Meeting ballot vote on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The annual meeting was held on Tuesday. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

Jefferson’s proposed $800,000 operating budget and an additional $109,000 in spending articles were approved at its annual Town Meeting at the Jefferson Community Center on Tuesday.

Also, Town Clerk Polly Bronson announced her retirement at the end of the month after 54 years of service to the town. Deputy Town Clerk Linda Cushman will take over until the next election in March 2022.

