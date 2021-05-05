Budget, Articles Approved At Jefferson TM

Jefferson’s proposed $800,000 operating budget and an additional $109,000 in spending articles were approved at its annual Town Meeting at the Jefferson Community Center on Tuesday.
Also, Town Clerk Polly Bronson announced her retirement at the end of the month after 54 years of service to the town. Deputy Town Clerk Linda Cushman will take over until the next election in March 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.