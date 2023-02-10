Budget Committee Recommends $9.1M Spending Plan

LANCASTER — The Budget Committee on Thursday threw it’s support behind a $9.1 million spending plan.
That plan — an $8.3 million operating budget and $770,000 in spending articles — will be forwarded for Town Meeting approval on March 14.
It represents a six percent increase over last year’s total approved spending.
If everything passes as written, Lancaster’s municipal tax rate would be $11.18 per $1,000. That represents an increase over last year, which can be measured in two ways.
It is 40 cents more than the $10.78 approved at last year’s Town Meeting and $1.03 more than the $10.15 taxpayers actually paid, after the town used unanticipated surplus funds to lower the tax rate further.
BUDGET REDUCED, RECOMMENDED
Following a two-hour budget hearing, the Budget Committee voted 7-1 to recommend the proposed municipal operating budget, with member Leo Rideout in opposition.
Before the vote was taken, the committee unanimously agreed to trim an additional $215,000 from the proposal, in order to reduce the proposed tax hike by 44 percent from what was originally put forward.
Town Manager Ben Gaetjens-Oleson recommended those cuts as a way to offset school spending, noting that the White Mountains Regional School District’s proposed budget would raise Lancaster’s local education tax by $4.48 per $1,000.
Reductions were made to police salary and benefits (-$48,000) in anticipation of an officer serving a National Guard deployment, and to the highway asphalt budget (-$50,000) with the understanding that COVID relief funds would offset costs.
A police cruiser purchase (-$64,000) was removed from the budget, to be paid for with surplus funds. It will appear as a separate warrant article with no taxpayer impact.
The committee also zeroed out a $2,500 line item for the Mount Prospect Ski Area, because the community ski hill has not operated since the 2020-21 season, and nixed a $20,000 increase to the welfare budget.
EMS VALUE
At last year’s budget hearing, the Lancaster Fire/EMS service was put under the microscope.
Concerns were raised that the department’s transition to full-time EMS staff — which brought the ambulance service into compliance with state labor laws and improved staffing reliability — was too expensive.
On Thursday, Budget Committee member Kathy Jean Lavoie provided information to justify the Fire/EMS proposed $1.9 million budget (19 percent of town spending).
She conducted a cost comparison between Lancaster and seven other communities (Berlin, Littleton, Gorham, Whitefield, Sunapee, Campton and Bristol) that were in close proximity and/or had similar populations.
It showed that Lancaster had the lowest per capita Fire/EMS spending at $72. The average was $180 with the highest, Berlin, being $289.
“It was a benchmark, another way to look at what we’re doing and how we’re doing it,” Lavoie said. “It was a good exercise for me, so I can sit here tonight and said I feel good about the departments I’m presenting. I feel good about the work we’re doing and what we’re getting for service for the taxpayer’s money into it.”
Lavoie also noted that Lancaster EMS generated $150,000 in revenue in 2022 and is projected to make a profit again this year.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.