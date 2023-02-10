Budget Committee Recommends $9.1M Spending Plan
Lancaster Budget Committee member Erik Becker reads from the draft 2022 Town Meeting warrant during the annual Lancaster Budget Hearing on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

LANCASTER — The Budget Committee on Thursday threw it’s support behind a $9.1 million spending plan.

That plan — an $8.3 million operating budget and $770,000 in spending articles — will be forwarded for Town Meeting approval on March 14.

