HAVERHILL — Local swimmers could be left high and dry.
The Advisory Budget Committee last month recommended closing the A.P. Hill Community Pool for the upcoming summer season.
The move would save the town approximately $43,000.
Under the budget committee’s plan, the pool would be funded at $1,000 for minor maintenance costs, in anticipation of its re-opening at a later date.
The Board of Selectmen will take up the recommendation during their budget hearing at 6 p.m. Monday.
Through a 2012 agreement, the Woodsville precinct owns the pool but the Town of Haverhill pays all maintenance, management and operations costs.
The pool operates at a net loss of $35,000 to $40,000 per year, according to town records.
Meanwhile, the pool is a cornerstone of the Haverhill Parks and Recreation program.
It hosts the town’s HARP summer camp, senior Aqua Aerobics classes, and American Red Cross certified swim lessons. It also welcomes resident and non-resident recreational swimmers from across the region.
Sherri Sargent, the town’s parks and recreation director, said her department is creating alternate summer camp programming, in the event the pool is defunded.
