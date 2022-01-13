HARDWICK — Buffalo Mountain Food Co-op is getting ready to move for the third time since it opened in 1975 as it purchases the Hardwick Village Market and combines the two stores into what it hopes will be a bigger, better community-owned grocery store.
The relocation, says General Manager Emily Hershberger, will provide many benefits to the Co-op, including better accessibility and parking, and will keep the Village Market open with a merged inventory of conventional, local and organic foods.
It will also provide room, she says, for Co-op growth and additional community services. The relocation plan gives its Vermont members the opportunity to make loans as part of the Coop’s overall financing. Member financing ensures other loans and keeps money in the community.
“Buffalo Mountain Co-op is loved by so many. Now we are giving the community a chance to support our move and help us start a new chapter – one that has so many benefits for Hardwick shoppers, our local food producers, and staff,” said Hershberger.
The co-op will be raising $500,000 in interest-yielding loans that will be used to purchase, renovate and move into the new store in 2022. “These community loan programs are widely used by food co-ops all over the country,” says Ben Sandel, a consultant who works on these programs with cooperatives across the US. “Member and community financing is great for people who want to keep their money close to home and work on something they believe in.”
The minimum loan amount is $1,500, and member-owners who are Vermont residents may make loans on a first-come, first-served basis until the goal is reached. For more information about the program, contact Lydia Parker, campaign coordinator, at 802-522-8068, or CapitalCampaign@bmfc.coop.
