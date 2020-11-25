Bugged By Litter During COVID-Inspired Outdoor Walks

Jennifer Barone discovers garbage littering Burke on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. (Photo by Indigo Griffith)

The ‘Stay at Home, Stay Safe’ guidelines placed by Gov. Phil Scott in the spring led to more Vermonters going outside to enjoy the beauty of nature. In Burke, Jennifer Barone is one such person.

Despite being a frequent traveler of Victory Road in Burke, she noticed an uptick in the amount of litter along the lane throughout 2020. Come Green Up Day in May Barone collected three bags of trash along a two-mile stretch. In the past, Barone has collected around six bags of trash from Victory Road per year. On Nov. 17, Barone filled her 16th large bag of garbage this year from that two-mile stretch.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments