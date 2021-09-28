LYNDON — Town Clerk Dawn Dwyer warned that Lyndonville could face a “devastating” tax hike next year.
If demolitions and other changes take place as expected, she told the Select Board on Monday, “The Village grand list is going to plummet and yet the tax base isn’t going to change. Their rate will go through the roof.”
Chief among her concerns is the proposed demolition of the 93,000 square-foot Kennametal building. It would reduce the village grand list by 2% and remove $16,000 from the tax rolls.
The rest of Lyndonville would have to make up the difference. Tax bills for the remaining property owners would increase $40 per $100,000 of assessed value, if the village were to maintain current spending levels.
The Kennametal demolition would have to occur before April 1 to affect the 2022 tax rate. The Development Review Board is expected to rule on a demolition permit application within the next month. The estimated teardown time is seven weeks.
The removal of one building from the tax rolls can have an outsized impact in Lyndonville, a .73 square-mile village with limited space remaining for growth and development.
Dwyer raised her concerns during a Select Board discussion on far-ranging budget matters. She was most concerned about the effect of a tax hike on the most vulnerable residents.
“Single-family homes in the village are mostly made up of fixed income people. And it scares me. How are they going to be able to afford it?” she asked.
SEWER CONCERNS
The wastewater system needs a lot of work.
That was the message Joe Dauphin, director of Village Public Works, delivered to the Select Board on Monday.
“The sewer lines are in really bad shape,” he said.
This summer, Public Works cleaned about a third of the sewer system, removing significant amounts of silt, sediment and grease. However, at its current staffing levels, there is no way for VPW to address a backlog of maintenance work.
Dauphin said two-thirds of the sewer system still required much-needed cleaning, and that approximately 400 out of 600 manholes structures needed repairs, with some beginning to cave in.
At current staffing and funding levels, he said, “We’ll never get caught up.”
In anticipation of the coming budget season, he asked the Select Board to support plans to convert two seasonal jobs (summer mowing, winter plowing) into a single year-round, 40-hour-a-week position. The move would increase Village Public Works to five full-timers on staff, including Dauphin.
That would require the town to increase funding for the seasonal workers (currently $20,750) and for additional supplies and materials to allow for higher work output (manhole structure repairs would cost an estimated $200 to $1,500 each, depending on severity).
Those funds are part of a cost-sharing agreement between Lyndon and Lyndonville, where the town reimburses Village Public Works for the maintenance of the town-owned sewer system.
The Select Board took the matter under advisement.
Select Board members questioned if the town could simply fund the new position themselves.
Dauphin said it was not possible.
Town employees do not have jurisdiction to work on village water and road systems, which VPW also maintains, and a town employee could not simply work on sewer system cleaning and repairs, because those are minimum two-person jobs, Dauphin said.
That prompted Select Board member Nancy Blankenship to question the division of town and village government. She said it unnecessarily complicated matters like hiring additional help for VPW or maintaining infrastructure.
“Does nobody else see the inefficiency of this?” she asked, adding later, “It clearly must be advantageous to somebody but I’m struggling to see it.”
RINK INC.
The Select Board unanimously approved spending up to $4,770 for the purchase and installation of a new water softening system at Fenton Chester Arena.
It is part of the town’s $25,000 commitment to perform critical infrastructure work at the municipally-owned, 41-year-old rink.
The remainder of those funds have already been spent on electrical code work and the replacement of the furnace system at FCA.
That work is intended to support RINK Inc. which was awarded the management contract to operate FCA. The non-profit plans to re-open the rink next month after a year-and-a-half shutdown.
Appearing virtually, RINK Inc. director Andrew McGregor (a Caledonian-Record employee) delivered updates on the non-profit’s efforts.
A new rink manager, Tom Eyman, began work Monday. Eyman is a former Lyndon Area Skating Association member, youth coach, and long-time hockey player who has frequented FCA “for decades.”
“Hockey is in his blood,” McGregor said. “He is excited to get started and I think he’s going to be an asset for us and the facility”
Also, on Saturday, the Rinktoberfest charity auction raised “north of $30,000” for RINK Inc., McGregor said.
All told, the non-profit has collected over $65,000 in donations to cover significant re-opening and operating costs and hefty utility bills.
