Building Owners Seeks Water/Sewer Bill Relief

WHITEFIELD — A downtown business owner seeks relief for rising sewer bills.
Sunil Mahabir, the owner of a three-story mixed-use building at 6 King Square, claims he was not notified of high usage by text or email.
Had he known, he told the Select Board on Feb. 27, he would have taken measures to curb consumption and reduce significant billing increases.
According to draft meeting minutes, Mahabir told the board, “If he knew this a while back, he would have taken some incentive to do something about it right away. He is not here to lose money. He is here to make money. It is crazy the bill is so high. These recent bills have come up really big. Where does he get the money to pay it?”
Contrary to what Mahabir said, town employees claim Mahabir was notified “several times” and took no action.
They claim Mahabir was sent a “water leak notification” using contact information he provided to the town.
The Select Board tabled the matter to confirm if and when Mahabir had been properly notified of high usage.
According to draft meeting minutes, Select Board Chair Shawn White said, “[W]e will discuss it and get back to Sunny. If he was notified, then he is probably going to be paying the bill. If we can’t get proof, then we will have to come to a decision.”
Mahabir, who has owned the building house rental units and the restaurant Sunny & Jillian’s Pizza & Pub since 2016, reported a spike in water/sewer bills for the property starting in 2020.
Records show that usage at 6 King Sq. has fluctuated dramatically, for example from 53,000 gallons in Sept. 2021 to 202,500 gallons in April 2022.
White reminded Mahabir that the town’s water and sewer bills have increased in recent years.
Last year the Select Board approved a sewer rate hike that raised connection fees by 50 percent and the ‘per 1,000-gallon’ rate by 40 percent, from $10 to $14, for the town’s 435 sewer system users.
The town has OK’d four sewer rate hikes since 2018 to pay for the $8.1 million sewer plant construction.
The town must now repay the USDA bond of $3.56 million over the next 26 years at an interest rate of 1.25% and the Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan of $1.4 million at a rate of 2% over the next 29 years (which includes $190,000 in loan forgiveness).
