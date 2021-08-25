LYNDONVILLE — Helping to open this year’s 175th Caledonia County Fair was Anson Tebbetts, the secretary of the Vermont Department of Agriculture, and a former fair entrant — he slept overnight in one of the cattle barns in the late 1970s or early 80s, he told a crowd gathered the eve of the fair’s opening this week.
Tebbetts, who was raised nearby on a farm in Cabot, told the fair volunteers and supporters gathered at two locations on Tuesday evening that he had slept in a sleeping bag near his cow, named Alice — “she was a Jersey.”
The fair’s directors gathered before the annual auction and dinner celebrated the night before the gates open to mark the completion of two major building projects on the fairgrounds: the Marjorie and Wallace Deth Pavilion, a barn structure filled with antiques that tell the story of life in the Northeast Kingdom yesteryear, and a new dairy barn to house cattle during fairs and events.
Both buildings were constructed by Goodwin Builders. Fair Director Jeff Goodwin explained that he stepped off the committee working on the buildings’ construction when he put in his bid for the projects, then put back on his fair director hat. He said as someone committed to the local fair, he very much wanted his St. Johnsbury-based construction company to put up buildings to honor the fair’s importance to the community.
As the Deth Pavilion was dedicated, Goodwin said he and Fair Director Marcia Davis co-chaired the committee and had many devoted volunteers to help bring to life the dream of the antiques-filled museum, who were thanked by name at the celebration and were on hand as part of the dedication.
One of the exhibits inside the building will rotate each year and feature items from a different Northeast Kingdom town, said Davis; the inaugural display features Lyndon/Lyndonville, including businesses that once operated in town, and family farm names and items from long ago.
Holding the ribbon for the ribbon-cutting were Davis’s husband, Rick, also a fair volunteer, and Tim Bishop.
Pam Eastman, representing the Deth family’s estate bequest to the fair, cut the ribbon.
Of the Deths, who included the fair in their legacy, Goodwin said, “I have a piece of them in me and in my heart for what they did for this fair.”
He shared that the beams in the Deth Pavilion were planed from trees cut from the Burklyn Manor estate that was built by Elmer Darling; trees were cleared for the property being restored to an elegant inn the past few years and the lumber that was planed at a mill in Sutton went into the pavilion for the antique museum.
Goodwin noted that having the historical connection of the well-known late philanthropist, Mr. Darling’s estate connect to the gift of the Deth family is a special link.
“It was a pleasure, it was an honor to build this building,” said Goodwin. “I’d like to thank everyone for coming out.”
Tebbetts spoke briefly and congratulated the fair on the new structure, sharing his personal connection to the oldest fair in Vermont.
He and Fair President Dick Lawrence both acknowledged the state grants that flowed to the new buildings to help with the construction, and thanked legislators, a number of whom were on hand, including Sens. Bobby Starr and Joe Benning, and State Reps. Marcia Martel and Scott Campbell.
Tebbetts shared that his mother taught at Lyndon Institute for a year ” … before she met a Cabot farmer and moved over to Cabot.”
“It’s great to see this fair looking so clean and welcoming,” said Tebbetts. “It’s really special to see.”
A second ribbon-cutting took place at the new dairy barn, with Dan LaCoss, cattle superintendent, and fair director, Keith Gadapee thanking those in attendance and the State of Vermont for approving a capital grant to make the new barn’s construction possible.
“Best of luck to you, what a beautiful facility,” said Tebbetts. “Keep putting those grant proposals before us.”
