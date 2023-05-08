Burglary Case Dismissed After State Trooper Twice Fails To Appear

A burglary case was dismissed after Vermont State Trooper Anthony Rice failed to show up for a deposition in February and then failed to appear in court on Monday after a judicial summons was issued.
That’s according to court documents filed in Orleans Superior Court.
Tpr. Rice had been served a subpoena for the deposition (pre-trial testimony under oath) by the Orleans County State’s Attorney’s Office in January. But he did not appear for the session involving both the state and defense.
Orleans Superior Court
Judge Lisa A. Warren then issued the judicial summons in April after St. Johnsbury defense attorney Chloe Vickers asked the court to schedule a contempt of court hearing for Tpr. Rice so he could explain why he ignored the subpoena.
“The subpoena’s directives are clear and Trooper Rice knew when, where, what time, and for what purpose he needed to appear for his deposition,” wrote Attorney Vickers in her motion. “Moreover, the subpoena included the State’s office phone number and provided the name of the attorney assigned to the case…Trooper Rice failed to appear at his scheduled deposition and never informed the State that he would be unable to attend or refuse to attend the deposition. It is especially concerning that a member of law enforcement - and one with several years of experience - disregarded a subpoena.”
The contempt hearing was scheduled on Monday at 10 a.m. but Tpr. Rice failed again to appear despite the warning in capital letters on the judicial summons.
“IF YOU DO NOT APPEAR AT THE TIME AND PLACE ORDERED, A WARRANT WILL BE ISSUED FOR YOUR ARREST,” reads the summons.
Attorney Vickers then asked Judge Warren for an arrest warrant to be issued for Tpr. Rice.
But witnesses in the courtroom said Orleans County Deputy State’s Attorney Michael Cricchi then moved to dismiss the burglary case, which was then approved by the judge.
The case involved Attorney Vickers’ client, Joseph Gaudreau, 32, who was charged by the state’s attorney’s office in 2021 with felony charges of burglary into an occupied dwelling and unlawful trespass into an occupied dwelling. Gaudreau was also charged with misdemeanor unlawful mischief and petit larceny.
The affidavit was written by Tpr. Rice about the alleged incident which occurred on the evening of May 11, 2021, at 4116 VT Route 105 in the Town of Newport Center. Police said the door was kicked in and a 50” flat-screen television was taken along with a PlayStation 4 with two controllers and three “bongs.”
Gaudreau had been facing a possible sentence of over 29 years in prison and $4,500 in fines.
