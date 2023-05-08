Burglary Case Dismissed After State Trooper Twice Fails To Appear
Vermont State Police official photo taken at Headquarters in Waterbury on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020.

A burglary case was dismissed after Vermont State Trooper Anthony Rice failed to show up for a deposition in February and then failed to appear in court on Monday after a judicial summons was issued.

That’s according to court documents filed in Orleans Superior Court.

