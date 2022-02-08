Burke Administrator Announces Resignation

BURKE — The select board accepted “with regret” the resignation of Town Administrator Mike Harris on Monday evening.
Harris has been serving a dual role for the town - town administrator and zoning administrator since May 2020. He plans to continue as zoning administrator but said he can no longer commit to both positions. He said his final day as town administrator will be March 4, the Friday following Town Meeting.
His brief letter to the select board notes, “After much consideration due to time commitments required for both Zoning Administrator and Town Administrator and personal obligations, I have decided to resign as the Town Administrator. I have enjoyed this position very much and have enjoyed working with everyone. I will continue in the Zoning Administrator position for the Town and will continue to work with all of the boards. I will continue officially with both positions until March 4, 2022.”
Board Chair Christine Emmons made the motion to accept the resignation “with regret” during their regular monthly meeting on Monday. Neither fellow members Joe Allard nor Ford Hubbard seemed eager to offer a second to the motion.
“I hate to,” said Hubbard.
Emmons said the board didn’t have any option but to accept Harris’s decision. She thanked him for his service and said the town is fortunate that he will remain as zoning administrator.
“I absolutely love doing the job,” Harris said of his role as town administrator, “but some days, some weeks it gets kind of overwhelming. I’ve tried to do the best I can with it but I feel like I’m spread out just too thin.”
Harris’s service to the town is extensive. He is a former selectman, chair of the Development Review Board and town moderator.
Sacrificing the position of town administrator, which the town bumped to a full-time job with the adoption of the budget last year, Harris said, will give him more time to help his wife with the running of a family paint store she recently took over.
“I didn’t want to be so embroiled in this job that I wouldn’t have time to help her,” he said.
Harris lives in Landaff, N.H.
The select board said they will begin the process of seeking Harris’s replacement by going over the job description that Harris was working under. Emmons said they likely want someone to follow Harris’s lead in handling the job.
“We need someone to be the physical worker bee like Mike was doing,” she said.
