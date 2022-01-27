Burke Board Begrudgingly Backs Budget Plan

BURKE — Select Board members voted unenthusiastic support for proposed town and highway budgets on Wednesday.
Meeting via video conference, Chair Christine Emmons and Selectman Joe Allard voted in favor of a budget that proposes to spend $2,413,203 to cover general fund and highway department needs in 2022. Last year the amount approved by voters was $2,110,479.
“I’m not liking this budget this year,” said Emmons. “It’s way too much money, but I don’t know how to cut it down.”
In calling for the vote, Emmons voiced her support and then asked Allard if he approves of the budget.
“I guess so,” he said. “There’s just so much expense here I know we’re going to get a lot of kickback on this.”
The town’s third selectman, Ford Hubbard, was not at the meeting. Emmons said he was very involved in earlier budget preparation conversations, and she felt he was on board with the spending plan.
Reached on Thursday, Hubbard said budget spending is higher but that’s a reflection of how costs are higher everywhere.
“My opinion is costs are going up every day, every year and we have to take care of the town situation, as far as the roads and everything,” he said. “Things have to go up (in cost) to serve the people.”
Before settling on the final number Wednesday, Allard, Emmons and town officials went through the budget to discuss spending lines that raised concern. Their efforts subtracted $62,500 from the initially proposed total of $2,475,703. The biggest reduction was $50,000 subtracted from a proposed $100,000 reserve expense line in the highway portion of the budget.
Looked at separately, the general fund is $898,368, which is $61,022 higher than the 2021 budget. That’s a 7 percent increase from last year. The new highway budget of $1,514,835 is 19 percent higher, calling for $214,702 more in spending.
The biggest increases in the highway budget are $40,000 more for equipment purchases, $50,000 more for equipment replacement fund, $50,000 in the town garage reserve fund, and $65,000 more for bridge repairs.
“The meat of our discussion is at the highway fund,” Emmons said while discussing the budget proposal, but despite some crunching of the numbers only $60,000 in highway budget subtractions could be found.
Officials discussed the increased costs of doing business.
“Running the town of Burke is a very large business,” said Emmons. “We’re doing what we can to be realistic about the cost and provide the services people ask for.”
The anticipated tax rate based on the budget is .7902. Combined with an anticipated residential school tax rate of 1.6127 means a possible total tax rate for Burke residents of 2.4029. Last year it was 2.1591.
Town officials also spoke about the Town Meeting informational meeting plan. It was decided that there will be no in-person gathering for the Monday, Feb. 28 informational meeting. It will be held via online video conference.
