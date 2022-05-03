Burke Board Commits 40,000 ARPA Dollars To Town Forests

WEST BURKE — Best case scenario for town forest advocates appearing before the select board on Monday was a commitment of $152,000 in ARPA funds to help buy two parcels of land. What they got was $40,000.
Select board members Joe Allard, Mark Daigle and Christine Emmons voted unanimously to commit $40,000 of the town’s $408,000 in federal ARPA funds to the purchase of land for community forests.
At the town’s April select board meeting, and again at a special meeting last week to discuss the use of the ARPA funds, selectmen were only considering the funding needs for a single community forest in East Burke. The Burke Conservation Commission has been advocating for $77,000 to help complete the purchase of 103 acres off Victory Road. Grants and private donations have raised about $45,000, and with time running out on the purchase and sales agreement, the commission was hopeful access to ARPA would help them seal the deal.
A second town forest plan for 286 acres in West Burke is also in the works with assistance from the Trust for Public Land. Town officials believed funding for the purchase of that forest was coming through grant sources.
At town meeting both the East Burke and West Burke community forest proposals received significant majority support from voters. Separate questions noted the two different possibilities, but both finished with the same line: “The acquisition and conservation of these properties will be contingent on the Town being able to secure grant and private donations for the full acquisition.”
Burke Conservation Chair Elise Lawson, appearing before the board on Monday, said using ARPA funds for land acquisition would not go against that ballot language because ARPA funds aren’t budgeted municipal tax dollars.
Allard’s response was that the ARPA funds are not budgeted tax money, but they must be used to offset the expenditures that otherwise would need to be supported by tax dollars. “It’s taking the place of taxpayer money to get other things we need for the town, such as the town garage,” he said.
The select board is unanimous in the plan to use a large portion of the ARPA funds toward the construction of a new town garage. The amount discussed for that purpose is $200,000.
Following last week’s ARPA wish list meeting, it was the board’s intention at the Monday meeting to give the conservation commission an idea of how much of the desired $77,000, if any, could go to the purchase of the East Burke property.
Instead, the community forest discussion was complicated by an additional $75,000 request of ARPA funds to help buy the property in West Burke.
A funding program through the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation that planners had been optimistic about seems unlikely, said Hayden Smith, representing the Trust for Public Land, on Monday.
He said there could be assistance through the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board, but the VHCB would like to see buy-in from the municipality. “Our clearest path forward for that project would be VHCB partnered with some ARPA funding to be able to get the project done within the timeline we have,” said Smith. The West Burke property owners have given project advocates until December to come up with the funding.
Select board members were hesitant to commit support to two separate community forests, but Lawson said what some see as a complication is actually a rare opportunity for Burke. She said the commission has been looking for the right land for a community forest since the commission was formed in 2007 but never found it until now, and it’s not one but two parcels.
“It was just, I mean, good luck if you look at it our way and maybe bad luck in terms of financial that two of them came up,” she said. “And maybe we’ve bitten off more than we can chew, but both of them are very exciting to us.”
Said Smith, “This is a very unique opportunity. Burke has an option to not only protect one community forest, they have the ability to protect two.”
It was Emmons who moved the conversation into a motion that select board members could vote on. Initially, she floated the idea of committing $20,000 of ARPA funds to the East Burke land and $20,000 to the West Burke land, but then decided to combine the totals and let the advocates decide how to expend the $40,000.
Following the meeting, Lawson said she appreciates the board’s difficult work of trying to find the best use of the ARPA funds. Earlier in the meeting, she suggested Burke follow the example of Danville and put out a survey seeking community input on the expenditure of the funds. None of the select board members commented on that suggestion.
Conservation commission member Cathie Wheeler said now that the board has settled on how far they’re willing to go with ARPA funding of community forests, the commission needs to decide the next move.
“We certainly appreciate what they offered and we need to see how we can best use that,” she said.
The commission members were asked if the ARPA fund investment would be enough to convince East Burke property owners Rick Prescott and Sally Schlueter to extend the soon-to-expire purchase and sales agreement with the commission.
“I think we’re going to have to show that we can raise some more because we’ve still got a gap,” said Wheeler.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.