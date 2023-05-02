Burke Board Communicates Condolences Over Rasputitsa Bicyclist Fatality

WEST BURKE — Condolences regarding a bicyclist fatality in town during Rasputitsa on Saturday started the select board meeting on Monday.
Board Chair Joe Allard said, “We wish to extend to our sincerest condolences to the families and the people involved in the accident over the weekend,” he said.
On Saturday morning a Massachusetts man named Richard Wanstall, age 54, was killed in a collision with a pickup driven by Alex Goss, 27, of East Haven. Wanstall was among hundreds of people taking part in Rasputitsa, a mountain bike race that runs on back roads that remain open to traffic, featuring course lengths of 40, 70 and 100 kilometers that begin and end at Burke Mountain.
The race was originally held in Newport in 2014 before moving to the Burke area.
Allard said on Tuesday that he thought it was important for the board to communicate condolences to those impacted by the tragedy, as Burke is the host community for the event.
Nothing more was said during the meeting about the accident or the event. Allard said it’s too early to comment on what occurred in the race as the accident is still under investigation.
The agenda for the meeting included discussions about the community garden, reappraisal results, an effort to introduce a municipal wastewater system in West Burke and the consideration of changes to the select board meeting schedule.
For many years the select board in Burke has met at 5 p.m. on the first Monday of the month. Allard believes that the starting time is too early for townspeople to attend.
“I’d like to see more people come to meetings, and I think one of the reasons they don’t is because somebody who gets out at five couldn’t be here in time,” he said.
It was suggested that the meeting time changes to 6 p.m.
“I certainly agree that we need to have more people attend,” said Selectman Jerry Booth.
The selectmen wanted to know how a later start would impact the town employees who needed to attend the meetings. Minutes taker Valerie Desmarais, Assistant Town Clerk Gail Weed, Town Clerk Linda Hackett-Corey, Town Administrator Jim Sullivan and Zoning Administrator Mike Harris were all at the meeting. None spoke against the plan to make the meeting time later. Road Foreman David Kaufman, who had expressed a desire to keep the time 5 p.m. at last month’s meeting, was not in attendance as he is on vacation.
“I’d hate to lose two summer evenings,” said Desmarais. “But I mean, we’ve got a lot of work to do. And you know it would be helpful to have more citizens involved.”
Concern about how late the meeting would go at night if it didn’t start until six led to the suggestion that the town doubles its monthly select board meetings to two a month. The thought was that it would spread the agenda considerations across two meetings.
Sullivan said meeting twice a month would help to expedite town business.
“I think that we could get things done quicker because sometimes I can’t move on something until we meet,” Sullivan said. “I think that there’s a lot of value that can be added by having a second meeting.”
Selectmen Mark Daigle said there’s significant town business to consider, and two monthly meetings would be helpful. He mentioned the effort to build a new town garage and the wastewater consideration in particular.
Allard said to him it’s important that more townspeople attend the meetings to be better informed. “I’d just like to have as many of the townspeople there as possible.”
The selectmen voted to start meeting at 6 p.m. in June and meet the first and third Mondays every month.
