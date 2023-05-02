Burke Board Communicates Condolences Over Rasputitsa Bicyclist Fatality
Burke Selectman Joe Allard

WEST BURKE — Condolences regarding a bicyclist fatality in town during Rasputitsa on Saturday started the select board meeting on Monday.

Board Chair Joe Allard said, “We wish to extend to our sincerest condolences to the families and the people involved in the accident over the weekend,” he said.

