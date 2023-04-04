Burke Board Dumps Town-run Trash Service

WEST BURKE — Selectmen declared Monday night that the town is officially out of the curbside trash collection business.
The decision comes after months of discussion about whether to move forward with the service in light of recurring mechanical problems with the garbage truck and the challenge of getting and keeping workers to handle the job.
“It’s just too much for the town to deal with at this point,” said board chair Joe Allard.
Truck repairs and the anticipation of more repairs have kept the truck from making the rounds for much of the year. Cost and staffing concerns caused the board to consider the future of the service. It’s a service that’s been in place for many years, recently serving about 200 residences.
The board, which featured for the first time on Monday newly-elected selectman Jerry Booth, provided some information on how the town will move forward without its own trash and recycling pick-up service.
Townspeople have the option of taking their trash to the recycling center in West Burke when the center is open, where they will pay per bag to a private hauler parked there, or they can negotiate their own curbside service with a private hauler. The town provided a sheet with contact information noting four different options for a private service: Casella’s, Myers, EZ Trash or NEK Rubbish.
Burke will continue its residential recycling pick-up until June 3. After that, the residents served by the service can go to the recycling center or negotiate with a private hauler to pick up recyclables.
Burke’s decision to end municipal trash service is the second time a nearby town has gotten out of garbage pickup in recent years. The town of Lyndon stopped its service in the summer of 2018.
Town resident Kevin Blais, who accessed the meeting through an online video feed, said the decision by the board to end the service ran counter to the people’s will.
A year ago, at Town Meeting, a non-binding resolution was on the ballot asking voters if they wished to “discontinue the Curbside services for both Recycling and Garbage.” A large majority (220-64) said no.
Select board members said since that vote, the difficulties of trying to keep the truck on the road, with the realization that moving forward would likely require a new truck added to the staffing difficulties, made discontinuing the service the best choice.
“There’s more information now that people didn’t have, like how much it’s gonna cost for an alternate pick-up and how much it really costs the town,” Allard said. “In fact, we can’t get people to stay on that truck. There’s a ton of reasons not to do it.”
Selectmen say curbside doesn’t have to end for people who appreciate or need the service; it just needs to happen with a private company.
One woman from West Burke who attended the meeting said she had been in touch with a private hauler and was told driving to her residence for trash pickup couldn’t happen because she wasn’t within a mile of another customer.
Before Town Meeting this year, the board communicated options to townspeople regarding trash service. Ending the town’s responsibility regarding trash was the first of three options. The information provided included details about budget savings, including items totaling $150,270. It also stated that proceeds from the sale of the trucks and recycling trailer and money in the rubbish truck reserve fund would be “used toward other expenses to lower tax burden.”
Blais said the expense of municipal-managed rubbish service that voters approved on Town Meeting Day demonstrated their will to see the service continue. He said not spending that money for that purpose meant the select board would instead be using it on “pet projects.”
He said to send it back to the taxpayers.
“We’ll approve this (ending the trash service), but we’ll move the money to advance our own pet projects,” Blais said. “I mean, clearly, this is what was submitted just a few weeks ago to the taxpayers - $150,000 to cover your curbside rubbish pickup.”
Allard said, “There’s no pet projects.”
Blais asked if there was any path to appealing the town’s decision.
Town treasurer Cathi Feeley said the process would be too much to explain during the meeting.
“It will take me hours to describe it,” she said. “If you want a copy of it, you can research it on the Internet. I will post it on the webpage.”
Blais was not satisfied with the answer. “Let the record show that Kevin Blais, of West Burke, asked what the procedure for appeal was and was told that it’s inconvenient,” he said.
One of the audience members asked if more time could be added to the available trash drop-off times outside the town office; the board said they were open to working to extend the time.
The town will reimburse residents who have already purchased stickers to put on their trash bags for pick-up.
It was discussed that Green Up Day will go forward as usual with litter-filled bags left roadside, though picking those bags up will need to happen differently this year.
