Burke Board Dumps Town-run Trash Service
Jerry Booth, left, Burke's newly-elected selectman, takes part in his first board meeting on Monday, April 4, 2023. With him are Burke chair Joe Allard, center, who was re-elected last month and Mark Daigle. (Photo by Dana Gray)

WEST BURKE — Selectmen declared Monday night that the town is officially out of the curbside trash collection business.

The decision comes after months of discussion about whether to move forward with the service in light of recurring mechanical problems with the garbage truck and the challenge of getting and keeping workers to handle the job.

