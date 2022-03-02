BURKE — Elections don’t get much tighter than what the town got in a three-man race for a select board seat on Tuesday.
Just four votes separated the victor, Mark Daigle, of West Burke, who got 89 votes, from the third-place finisher, incumbent Ford Hubbard, of East Burke. Second place vote-getter Samuel James, of Burke Hollow, was nestled between with 87 votes.
Long-time town employees Town Clerk Linda Hackett-Corey and Town Treasurer Cathi Feeley said they could not remember a closer three-way contest. A total of 291 townspeople went to the polls on Town Meeting Day to vote. Five of those people registered on Tuesday so they could fill out a ballot that day. Burke has 1,264 registered voters.
Corey said the 23 percent of eligible voters in the town who voted on Tuesday is an average attendance for Town Meeting ballots.
This is Daigle’s first elected position in the town he’s called home for almost 27 years. The self-employed contractor said he was at the polling place in the Community Building Tuesday night when the vote totals became available. He said he was there at the end because he was asked to help clear the voting booths from the space, and when the tabulator produced the results, voting officials shared the race result with him.
“It’s pretty amazing to know that that many people were interested in having me serve them,” he said Wednesday.
He’ll begin his term at the town’s next select board meeting on Monday, joining Chair Christine Emmons and Joe Allard. Daigle said he’s looking forward to serving as selectman. One of the topics for the board to tackle on Monday is the process of finding a replacement for Mike Harris, who stepped down as town administrator.
Despite the very close vote totals on Tuesday, there has been no request for a recount.
James, who was trying for a consecutive year to be voted onto the select board, said even though there’s only a two-vote difference between himself and Daigle, he doesn’t want a recount.
“I’m going to congratulate Mark and the town,” he said. “I want to thank Ford for his service, along with the rest of the select board, the clerk, the treasurer and all town officials.”
James said with Daigle’s election he’s excited for the town and for Daigle. “He’s a good man, and he’s got great values. I think the town is in good hands.”
Emmons said she knows Daigle and believes he’ll be a good addition to the board. She also said she appreciates Hubbard’s contributions to the town and the time they served together.
“I really enjoyed serving on the board with Ford and really respected his years of business experience and institutional knowledge,” she said.
In addition to the select board decision, voters easily approved all money requests presented, including a $2,413,203 town budget and $148,791.38 in special appropriation requests from a total of 18 organizations.
Three non-binding resolutions were considered by voters. The first, a question asking if residents were interested in ending curbside pick-up of trash and recycling, was soundly rejected, 220 to 64.
The other two questions were related to giving a green light to the acquisition of land in East Burke and West Burke for the creation of community forests.
Question: “Shall the voters in Burke authorize the Selectboard to acquire 103 acres in East Burke for the purpose of creating a Community Forest for protection of recreation opportunities, education, public access, open space, scenic values, forestry, wildlife habitat, and water quality? The acquisition and conservation of these properties will be contingent on the Town being able to secure grant and private donation for the full acquisition.”
The vote was 214 in favor and 70 against.
Question: “Shall the voters in Burke authorize the Selectboard to acquire 286 acres in West Burke for the purpose of creating a Community Forest for protection of recreation opportunities, education, public access, open space, scenic values, forestry, wildlife habitat, and water quality? The acquisition and conservation of these properties will be contingent on the Town being able to secure grant and private donation for the full acquisition.”
The vote was 227 in favor and 61 against.
