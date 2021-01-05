Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
In this file photo from April 2019, a cyclist passes between a snow bank and a pool of water near the finish of the sixth annual Rasputitsa Spring Classic at Burke Mountain Resort. The Burke Select Board on Monday, Jan. 4, 2020, rejected the notion that the event, which attracts as many as 1,500 participants, could happen this April. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
In this file photo from April 2019, Tyler Chapman of Washington, D.C., gets a high five near the finish of the sixth annual Rasputitsa Spring Classic at Burke Mountain Resort. The Burke Select Board on Monday, Jan. 4, 2020, rejected the notion that the event, which attracts as many as 1,500 participants, could happen this April. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
In this file photo from April 2019, Mike Middleton of Newark, Vt., takes part in the sixth annual Rasputitsa Spring Classic at Burke Mountain Resort. The Burke Select Board on Monday, Jan. 4, 2020, rejected the notion that the event, which attracts as many as 1,500 participants, could happen this April. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
In this file photo from April 2019, Luke Kaplan of Northampton, Mass., encounters snowfall during the sixth annual Rasputitsa Spring Classic at Burke Mountain Resort. The Burke Select Board on Monday, Jan. 4, 2020, rejected the notion that the event, which attracts as many as 1,500 participants, could happen this April. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
In this file photo from April 2019, from left, Liam Foley of York, Maine (439), Gregory Shea of Shelburne Falls, Mass. (1175), George Piepgras of Swampscott, Mass. (1028), Tom Echelberger (103), and Hunter Pronovost of Cheshire, Conn., begin the sixth annual Rasputitsa Spring Classic at Burke Mountain Resort. The Burke Select Board on Monday, Jan. 4, 2020, rejected the notion that the event, which attracts as many as 1,500 participants, could happen this April. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
In this file photo from April 2019, a cyclist passes between a snow bank and a pool of water near the finish of the sixth annual Rasputitsa Spring Classic at Burke Mountain Resort. The Burke Select Board on Monday, Jan. 4, 2020, rejected the notion that the event, which attracts as many as 1,500 participants, could happen this April. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
In this file photo from April 2019, Tyler Chapman of Washington, D.C., gets a high five near the finish of the sixth annual Rasputitsa Spring Classic at Burke Mountain Resort. The Burke Select Board on Monday, Jan. 4, 2020, rejected the notion that the event, which attracts as many as 1,500 participants, could happen this April. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
In this file photo from April 2019, Mike Middleton of Newark, Vt., takes part in the sixth annual Rasputitsa Spring Classic at Burke Mountain Resort. The Burke Select Board on Monday, Jan. 4, 2020, rejected the notion that the event, which attracts as many as 1,500 participants, could happen this April. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
In this file photo from April 2019, Luke Kaplan of Northampton, Mass., encounters snowfall during the sixth annual Rasputitsa Spring Classic at Burke Mountain Resort. The Burke Select Board on Monday, Jan. 4, 2020, rejected the notion that the event, which attracts as many as 1,500 participants, could happen this April. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
In this file photo from April 2019, from left, Liam Foley of York, Maine (439), Gregory Shea of Shelburne Falls, Mass. (1175), George Piepgras of Swampscott, Mass. (1028), Tom Echelberger (103), and Hunter Pronovost of Cheshire, Conn., begin the sixth annual Rasputitsa Spring Classic at Burke Mountain Resort. The Burke Select Board on Monday, Jan. 4, 2020, rejected the notion that the event, which attracts as many as 1,500 participants, could happen this April. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
BURKE — Rasputitsa is a challenge for the many hundreds of cyclists who embark on the gravel-surface race each spring, but it appears to be no match for COVID-19.
Burke Select Board members decided on Monday to tell organizers that the community could not host the Rasputitsa Spring Classic in April because of virus concerns. It will mark the second spring that the pandemic and associated gathering restrictions have prevented the race.
Here you'll find our latest collection of Caledonian-Record reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from the beginning of April. Our January, February and March stories are here: https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/local/our-coronavirus-coverage/collection_5885178c-692e-11e…
Here you'll find our collection of reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from January, February and March. Our most recent coverage is at https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/recent-coronavirus-coverage/collection_c56580a8-7f7c-11ea-b0cd-732a2e7b3384.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.