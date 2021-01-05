BURKE — Rasputitsa is a challenge for the many hundreds of cyclists who embark on the gravel-surface race each spring, but it appears to be no match for COVID-19.

Burke Select Board members decided on Monday to tell organizers that the community could not host the Rasputitsa Spring Classic in April because of virus concerns. It will mark the second spring that the pandemic and associated gathering restrictions have prevented the race.

