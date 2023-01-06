WEST BURKE — Selectmen reversed course with the town’s rubbish truck on Friday.
At their regular meeting on Monday, the select board voted to abandon the truck that offered curbside trash service because it needs to be fixed and is likely to continue to cost the town money in repairs.
Four days later and after some feedback from townspeople, select board chair Joe Allard and selectmen Mark Daigle voted to keep the truck and pay the money to have it repaired, estimated at $8,000.
Earlier in the week they were in agreement with the third member of the board, Christine Emmons, to sell the truck because of its ongoing maintenance and repair costs. Emmons could not attend the special meeting on Friday.
The town’s rubbish truck, which came to Burke second-hand, has been out of service for two weeks. It has a history of repair needs.
Town Administrator Jim Sullivan said the vote on Friday to fix the truck does not mean curbside service is returning any time soon. He said the truck, even with the needed repair, will not endure its previous task of running weekly routes to every address in East and West Burke.
The plan will be to park the truck in various locations in town to make it more convenient for townspeople to take their garbage bags. Currently, townspeople must drive their rubbish to the Community Building in West Burke. Three large dumpsters are parked there into which people can toss their trash.
The dumpsters are an expensive option and the process is hard to control, Sullivan said, both in terms of what’s being thrown into them and who’s dumping their garbage there. Officials say they know people from outside Burke are using the dumpsters.
“I think every town around here is using them because they hear ‘free garbage disposal; let’s go to Burke,’” said Sullivan.
He said getting the truck back into operation, even in a limited way, will give the town some time to explore options - either to buy or lease a new or used truck or start communicating with townspeople that abandoning curbside service in Burke may be the most economical approach.
“We’d have to work on our campaign, you know, to educate everybody on the cost that this has been, you know, running down the challenges that we’ve had staffing the rubbish truck and having an attendant for the rubbish truck and the exorbitant costs that we’re putting into this truck,” said Sullivan. “That’s why this vote today is very important because I needed them (the board) to reverse that (vote on Monday) to now go out and ask and start to get some feedback.”
He told the board that he has looked into replacing the truck. He believes there would be options to lease or buy. He said he’s also looking into a smaller truck for rubbish pickup that wouldn’t require a driver to have a CDL to operate.
“The CDL situation is real,” said Sullivan. “Finding a good CDL driver for 10 hours a week, like five hours on a Tuesday and five hours on a Wednesday… they’re slim to none.” He said he has signed up for an adult class through St. Johnsbury Academy to get a CDL so he can help with town truck driving needs.
Sullivan did not provide a timeframe as to when the rubbish truck would be fixed and available to the town. The rear end of the truck needs repair.
