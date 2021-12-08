Burke Chamber Holding Annual Christmas Tree Decorating Contest

BURKE — An annual holiday party and Christmas tree lighting celebration is happening Sunday afternoon at the Burke Mountain Club.
The outdoor event is from 3 to 5 p.m. on the green at the Burke Mountain Club/East Burke Library on Route 114 in East Burke village.
Part of the celebration will include the decorated tree contest. Local businesses and schools have “adopted” a tree and decorated it ahead of the event on Sunday. The Burke Chamber will choose five winning trees. The winners will each get a check for $100 made out to a charity of their choice.
Also during the event, the Newark Balkan Chorus will be performing. Snacks and cider will be available. The event is free.
Fifteen trees will be decorated. The schools and businesses taking part are East Burke Market, Kingdom Trails, Newark Street School, Tim Scott Real Estate, Century 21 Farm & Forest Realty, Community National Bank, Passumpsic Bank, Titan Energy, Thaddeus Stevens School, StoneCrest Properties, Burke Town School, Burke Mountain, Field, Farm and Forest, East Burke Post Office and The Riverside School.
“The trees on the green are always a welcoming sight for the holidays,” said Chamber Administrator Laura Malieswski. “Things get pretty competitive, too. It’s always tough to pick winners, but win or lose, everyone has fun decorating their tree and being part of the display.”
Thaddeus Stevens has been a part of the decorating contest for several years, said Emma Hansen, dean of students. This year’s tree has a snowflake theme.
“We wanted to keep the theme kind of natural, but festive,” she said.
The decorations were a hands-on craft project for students involving creating ornaments out of clothespins. Between 30 and 40 were created.
Hansen said the charity supported by Thaddeus Stevens through tree decorating event is Northeast Kingdom Human Services.
Century 21 Farm & Forest is looking to go ‘gnome’ for the holidays with their tree decoration.
Brandy Goulet, managing broker of the real estate business with its office on Route 114, said her office is going with a gnome theme. “The idea is ‘gnome sweet gnome,’” she said. The charity chosen by the business is Lyndon Area Food Shelf.
Century 21 has decorated trees for the annual event for several years and they’ve been winners a few times, Goulet said.
“It’s such a great community thing to do,” she said of taking part in the event. “It’s a good feeling around the holidays.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.