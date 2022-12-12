A Christmas tree is decorated with a "Polar Express" theme on the green at the Burke Mountain Club on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, Decorated by Century 21 Farm & Forest Realty, the tree won the category "Best Business Tree" in a contest sponsored by the Burke Area Chamber of Commerce. Century 21 directed $100 won in the contest to H.O.P.E. (Contributed Photo)
A Christmas tree is decorated with the theme "Wishing for Peace in Ukraine" on the green at the Burke Mountain Club on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. It features blue and yellow (colors of the Ukrainian flag) peace crane ornaments. Decorated by Newark Street School students, the tree won the "Best Theme" category in a contest sponsored by the Burke Area Chamber of Commerce. The school intends to direct its $100 prize to a charity dedicated to Ukrainian relief efforts. (Contributed Photo)
EAST BURKE — The Burke Area Chamber of Commerce says a brilliant display of Christmas trees is lighting up the green at the Burke Mountain Club in East Burke Village.
The chamber’s annual decorating contest spurred creativity on trees provided by the Langlais Family Tree Farm. A tree was ‘adopted’ and decorated by a local school or business.
Judges chose six winners at a Tree Lighting Celebration on Sunday. Each winner received $100 for a charity of their choice.
The Winners
Best Lights: Kingdom Trails won with a colorful, changing, blinking display. They chose East Burke Fire Brigade to receive $100.
Best Decorations: Thaddeus Stevens School won with an inclusive tree featuring hand-made ornaments celebrating the various holidays celebrated by different cultures at this time of year. NEK Human Services will receive $100 on their behalf.
Best Business Tree: Century 21 Farm & Forest Realty won this category with a Polar Express theme complete with golden tickets and trains and tracks below the tree. They chose H.O.P.E. as their charity to receive $100.
Best School Tree: Field, Farm and Forest won for a very colorful tree to brighten up the winter season. The ornaments were all made by students ages 3-5 years old. $100 will be presented to their chosen charity, the Mountain View Farm Animal Sanctuary.
Best Overall Tree: Darling Hill Farm won this category with a beautiful, farm-themed tree featuring hand-decorated eggs, real chicken feathers in clear ornaments and a twig star topper. They also chose the Mountain View Farm Animal Sanctuary to receive $100.
Normally, there are just five winners, but the Burke Chamber made up a new category for this year to honor the message of One Particular Tree.
Best Theme goes to Newark Street School with their theme of Wishing for Peace in Ukraine featuring blue and yellow peace crane ornaments. Their charity is TBD, but will likely be a Ukrainian relief organization.
The trees will be up until mid-January. “All are encouraged to take a walk on the green and get a close-up look at each one to check out the details, imagination and holiday spirit with which each one was decorated,” Burke Chamber Administrator Laura Malieswski.
