BURKE — Two parcels of land were purchased to serve as community forests.
Conservation Committee members Elise Lawson and Chris Manges appeared before select board members Joe Allard, Mark Daigle and Christine Emmons on Oct. 3 to share the news that both a West Burke and an East Burke land acquisition effort was successful.
Sufficient funding to purchase the properties in West Burke, known as Willywoods, and East Burke, known as the North Pasture, seemed in doubt following a meeting with the select board in May at which the conservation commission made a request for some of the towns $408,000 in ARPA funds to purchase the properties.
At the time, the North Pasture land was about $77,000 short of a $119,500 asking price by landowners Rick Prescott and Sally Schlueter for 103 acres. Another $75,000 was requested by commissioners to help purchase the 286 acres in West Burke.
The board voted to commit a total of $40,000 of ARPA money total toward the acquisition of property for community forests.
That money went to North Pasture, and together with support from town residents, several foundations, the Vermont Land Trust, and the Kingdom Trail Association, the funds needed to buy the property came together. KTA manages trails on the property, and several cyclists were seen on one Tuesday afternoon pedaling through the colorful forest.
The new North Pasture Community Forest will be the first community forest in Burke.
Lawson told the select board the Vermont Land Trust provided “critical” assistance in the property acquisition. The VLT donated $20,000 from a special internal fund to help close the gap and make the purchase possible.
A press release from the VLT also noted Lawson’s gratitude for the patience of the property owners.“This project would not be possible without the patience of Ric Prescott and Sally Schlueter,” said Lawson. “They waited for us to get funding and were committed to helping us make this a community forest.”
Fundraising for the property began in early 2021.
The land is on both sides of Victory Road. It’s mostly wooded, largely covered by softwoods with some pockets of northern hardwoods. It features 17 acres of wetlands, a section of Flower Brook, and views of Burke Mountain.
The new Community Forest will be open to all and will also be managed sustainably for timber. Lawson told the board that Matt Langlais will function as the town forester. It’s expected that timber harvesting sales could offset the loss of property tax revenue that was received when the land was privately held.
The land was originally a gift from the Oresky family to the Center for Woodlands Education, which publishes the award-winning magazine Northern Woodlands. The Center conserved the property with VLT in 2005 and sold it to Prescott and Schlueter, using the proceeds to further their mission, noted the press release.
“We’re delighted to welcome the Town of Burke as the new owners of this special wooded property we helped protect in 2005,” said Tracy Zschau, vice president of land protection at VLT in the release. “At the time, the Orseky family donated the land so it could become a place where people could learn about the natural world and our forests. The creation of the North Pasture Community Forest fulfills that vision and takes it further.”
As for the West Burke property, select board members were told that the Vermont Housing Conservation Board awarded $405,000 to make the purchase. Minutes from the meeting noted that closing is expected by the end of the year and there is a $60-$70k funding gap to cover associated costs.
